Amazon customers love the Calyan Wax soy candles filled with natural essential oils for $27

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Fragrance has the power to make us feel relaxed, welcome, warm, loved and other great emotions.

If you want to create a happy and calming atmosphere in your home this Christmas, you can’t go wrong with the Calyan Wax Co Home + Holiday soy candle.

At $26.99, these soy and essential oil candles make excellent stocking stuffers, but most people buy two at a time so they can pour one and keep one.

This warm, welcoming and calming holiday candle offers the scents of cinnamon, vanilla and gingerbread with guaiac wood and gurjun balm essential oils for added woody depth. Five percent of the proceeds go to non-profits to end human trafficking, so these candles help bring light to the world in more ways than one. Store

The Calyan Wax Co Candles create a gingerbread, cinnamon and vanilla scent that lasts for hours after the candle has stopped burning thanks to a blend of essential oils that are chemical free and natural. That means your home will smell like a real blend of these delicious natural ingredients rather than a scientifically formulated fake version.

With a base of Gurjun balm, the scent also has a woody depth to it, so it’s not at all sickly sweet like some other Christmas candles.

The candles from Calyan Wax Co have a sleek, minimalist design that makes them look good everywhere. They provide a tasteful festive scent thanks to natural essential oils

And not just the Calyan Wax Co Candles smell great, but when you buy them, you’re doing good work for communities in need.

Five percent of all Calyan revenues, not just profits, are donated directly to non-profit organizations dedicated to ending human trafficking across America. Hence the slogan of Calyan Wax Co ‘bringing light into a dark world’.

Shoppers who have bought the candles have given them an impressive average rating of 4.4 out of 5, impressed by the tasty, fresh and chemical-free scent.

“This scent is intoxicating,” praised one delighted Amazon reviewer. ‘I like the simplicity and the mission behind the candle. Will definitely buy more soon!’

With a burn time of at least 37 hours, this Home + Holiday candle provides hours of sensory pleasure for just $26.99 – a fraction of the cost of Yankee or Jo Malone London candles

Another added: ‘This candle smells like Christmas! Wonderful scent. I was so pleasantly surprised by the great scent and burn time of this candle.’

In a stylish gift box, this one Home + Party Candle similar to the candles of, say, Jo Malone London candles, but at a third of the cost.

And the clean, minimalist design fits into any living room, bedroom, home office or bathroom.

The Calyan Wax Co candles are available in 15 scents on Amazon, with Aspen + Fog being particularly suitable for the winter time of the year

In addition to the Home + Holidays fragrance, there are 15 different ones Calyan Wax Co varieties available on Amazon. You can layer the scent throughout your home with other varieties like Aspen + Fog or Apples + Maple Bourbon.

Whichever you choose, there’s free shipping and free returns Amazonso go there now to choose your favorite scent.