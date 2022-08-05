Amazon buys Roomba manufacturer iRobot in $1.7 billion deal 

Amazon has bought iRobot, the technological brain behind the Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, for a dazzling $1.7 billion deal.

The technology company has sold millions of the popular vacuum designs and automated cleaning devices, which they have specialized in since 2002.

Amazon plans to keep Colin Angle as iRobot’s CEO, and the acquisition will increase the company’s stake in consumer robotics — alongside tech devices like Ring and Alexa.

Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices, said in announcing the acquisition: “Over many years, the iRobot team has proven how people can clean with products that are incredibly practical and inventive – from cleaning where and when customers want it to avoiding common obstacles in the house, up to automatic emptying of the collector.

Amazon has bought iRobot for an eye-watering $1.7 billion. This will be Amazon’s fourth-largest acquisition. Tech company iRobot has sold millions of the popular vacuum designs and automated cleaning devices they’ve specialized in since 2002

Dave Limp, SVP of Amazon Devices, said, “I’m excited to be working with the iRobot team to create ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable”

“Customers love iRobot products – and I’m excited to work with the iRobot team to find ways to make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable.”

iRobot was founded in 1990 and the company is best known for its automated cleaning device, Roomba.

This is Amazon’s fourth largest deal to date, with its 2017 acquisition of Whole Foods Market still at the top after costing $13.7 billion.

Behind this was Amazon’s purchase of movie studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $8.45 billion and healthcare provider One Medical for $3.9 billion.

Amazon’s four acquisitions this year are Strio.AI, GlowRoad, primary health clinics One Medical, and iRobot.

In 2021, the company acquired five others – Umbra 3D, TV and film company Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, Art19, Wickr and Veeqo.

Last week, Amazon announced a huge loss for the second quarter in a row as consumers returned to brick and mortar stores.

Apple also shared tepid news, revealing that profits fell 11 percent thanks to supply chain problems caused by the pandemic and the COVID lockdowns in China.

iRobot Roomba 980 cleaning vacuum cleaner. Amazon plans to keep Colin Angle as CEO of iRobot, and the acquisition will increase the company’s stake in consumer robotics — alongside tech devices like Ring and Alexa

Amazon’s market overview has fallen in the past six months after the company announced a huge loss for the second consecutive quarter

Tech stocks rose after hours, however, as both Apple and Amazon sales exceeded expectations – despite inflation and economic turmoil that fueled fears of a recession.

Amazon’s revenue reached $121 billion in the quarter, but the company posted a $2 billion loss as it continued to work to contain costs.

Many of these were related to expansion during the sales bonanza it was experiencing at the start of COVID. However, the loss was less than in the first quarter of this year, when the company announced a loss of $3.8 billion. That loss was the first since 2015, and was also impacted by a large write-off on their electric vehicle company, Rivian.

Shares of Amazon were still up 12 percent in after-hours trading.

CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement that Amazon is seeing its revenue accelerate as it invests in its Prime membership and offers more benefits to members, such as the recent deal to give free access to meal delivery service Grubhub for a year.

He said Amazon continues to feel inflationary pressures from higher energy and transportation costs, but is making progress in controlling costs related to its fulfillment network.

Between 2019 and 2021, Amazon nearly doubled the number of warehouses and data centers it rented and owned to keep up with rising consumer demand.

But when consumers changed their habits, Amazon had too many employees and too much space, adding billions to billions of dollars.

The company has sublet some of its warehouses, terminated some of its leases and deferred construction to others to resolve the issue.

Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer, said in a media call on Thursday that the company is delaying its expansion plans for this year and next to better align with customer demand.

On the labor side, Amazon has been able to reduce its workforce through attrition and staffing levels have been more in line with demand, Olsavsky said.