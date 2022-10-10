Amazon buys Julianna Claire: AiAngu is the comfiest pillow in the world

A savvy shopper and Amazon fan has found what she claims are the ‘comfiest pillows ever’ for just $27.99.

On her Instagram account, budget shopper Julianna Claire said the machine washable AiAngu Strapped Memory Foam Pillow is made from bamboo, has cooling properties and is perfect for back, stomach and side sleepers.

‘These cooling bamboo pillows never lose their shape and have 25 percent more memory foam than others. They’re the most comfortable pillows I’ve ever owned,” she said.

The machine washable AiAngu shredded memory foam pillow has been described as the ‘most comfortable pillow ever’

The hypoallergenic pillow is made of bamboo material, has cooling properties and is perfect for back, stomach and side sleepers, a queen size pillow sells for $27.99 on Amazon

Others agree, as the pillow has rave reviews online; people with back injuries and those who have difficulty sleeping were especially happy with the pillow.

“It’s like sleeping on a supportive cloud,” said one woman.

‘After years of buying memory foam and gel pillows due to fads and orthopedic reviews, I realized they were not doing me any good. As an avid side and stomach sleeper, I actually dealt with a lot of neck and upper back pain from them.

‘These new pads so far prove that I needed something softer and easier to manipulate. They are super soft but don’t flatten. They inflate immediately when the weight is distributed and they stay cool. There is the slightest firmness/support while still feeling like a cloud.’

‘I’m a pillow snob. After neck injuries from a car accident, I don’t mess around with good pillows. These are absolutely fantastic. Super soft, but the support they provide is amazing. I’ve had them for a few months and haven’t had any problems. I hope they never stop these because I will be ordering them again in the future, said another woman.

‘The best pillows ever. Bought another set as a gift. You just sink into them but still feel supported, said one man.

Ms. Claire regularly shares her favorite affordable Amazon finds on her TikTok page.

She also shared a cozy cup that keeps drinks hot or cold and prevents them from spilling.

‘This cup cozily keeps your snacks and drinks close to you and prevents them from spilling. It is fully insulated and keeps your drinks hot or cold until the last drop. I love that you can take this anywhere in your home and use it in the car,’ she said.

Some of her other favorite bedroom must-haves for under $30 include a gadget to lift a mattress when you put on a sheet, a bedside shelf with a built-in drink and tablet holder, and a multi-function outlet that doubles as a night light.

She also recommended a two-in-one outlet diffuser and night light, a ribbed glass decanter, a nightstand cord magnet, and CGK unlimited cooling plates.

Earlier, Ms Claire shared three ‘brilliant’ home gadgets designed to reduce the time you spend cooking.

The ‘life-changing’ products included an automatic stirrer, dog-shaped spoon holder and chicken tenderizer – with prices starting at $15.

All three products can be purchased via the Amazon Australia website.

Instagrammer Julianna Claire shared three Amazon product recommendations in a video posted online. The apparently ‘brilliant’ purchases ranged from $14 to $35

Products included an automatic stirrer, dog-shaped spoon holder (pictured) and chicken mincers

The most impressive of the trio was the $35.95 Unique Automatic Pan Stirrer, which has received more than 380 positive reviews on Amazon.

“This gadget automatically stirs food in your pot, self-rotates and has three speed options,” Julianna said in the video.

It is also cordless, battery operated and ideal for making gravy, soup, porridge and gravy.

The Ototo Buddy Kitchen Spoon Holder and Steam Releaser is made from food-grade silicone and is considered a “drip-free” kitchen essential.

It is heat resistant and can be placed on pots or trousers to ensure you always have a place to put wooden spoons.

The product is BPA free and retails for just $16.95.

The last gadget, priced at $14.99, makes shredding meat easy and mess-free with its compact design.

The last gadget, priced at $14.99, makes shredding meat easy and mess-free with its compact design. To use the device, simply place the meat in the center of the mincer, place the lid on top and move the two side handles in each direction for a few seconds

To use the device, simply place the meat in the center of the mincer, place the lid on top and move the two side handles in each direction for a few seconds.

Instantly, the chicken inside will be shredded into small pieces perfect for salads and pasta dishes.

The video quickly caught the attention of the masses and was considered a kitchen must-have purchase.

‘I need all of these!!’ one person wrote, another added: ‘Oh I love these! I need that gadget to help shred meat because I hate doing it.’

A third wrote: ‘Why is that puppy gadget so cute!!’