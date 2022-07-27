Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, 58, takes a stroll through London’s Mayfair with TV personality girlfriend

He once spent £6.2 billion on a rocket that took him 65 miles into space – so it’s no surprise to see Jeff Bezos enjoying the good life again.

The Amazon founder, 58, walked through Mayfair last night in £600 white Brunello Cucinelli jeans as he continued a whirlwind trip to London with dinner at The Wolseley.

Mr Bezos was pictured walking hand in hand with his TV personality girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52. She was wearing a white mini dress and an evil eye pendant around her neck.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos took his TV personality girlfriend Lauren Sanchez out to dinner with Family at London’s Wolesley

Bezos, 58, wore £600 white Brunello Cucinelli jeans, while Sanchez, 52, wore a striking white dress as they strolled through Mayfair last night

Sanchez completed a white mini dress with an evil eye pendant around her neck

Earlier this week, he enjoyed a private tour of Buckingham Palace before dinner at a private club with Tom Cruise.

He is said to have spent £90 per ticket for up to 30 of his family members to be displayed around the palace’s art collection on Monday.

The businessman, who is worth £121 billion, is said to have had a secret relationship with Miss Sanchez while married to MacKenzie Scott, 52, from whom he divorced in early 2019.

Last year, he was launched into space aboard the New Shepard rocket, in a journey of just over ten minutes.