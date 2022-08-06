Amazing viral video of the Slovakian football ground that has a steam TRAIN running through it

Social media has gone wild with a viral video of a steam train chugging straight through a football stadium in Slovakia as players continue their game next to the tracks.

In one of the most unusual scenes you will ever see in a football stadium, the railway line is between the spectator stands and the field in the home stadium of the Slovakian amateur team, TJ Tatran Čierny Balog.

While locals and onlookers are perfectly accustomed to the train rolling through and covering them in smoke, social media users are stunned.

The train runs right between the spectators and the players on the field in front of them

“Looks like this train going through the stadium while the kids are playing would be dangerous,” one person wrote.

‘It’s a higher level, isn’t it? Hard to see in video but I just imagined a slide tackle going wrong,” another posted.

“They are also the world leaders when it comes to football players getting hit by trains,” one joked.

Players gear up for a free kick, placing a wall and completely ignoring the sight of a train

The timber was transported between Cierny Balog and Hronec by the historic narrow gauge railway built in 1914 in front of the football field.

Cierny Balog, where the train passes, is one of the largest municipalities that played a leading role in defeating the Nazis during World War II by staging an anti-Nazi uprising.

Fans in the stands wave to tourists on the train passing through their stadium

The railway ceased operation in 1982 and a peaceful decade enjoyed the stadium’s players and spectators all to themselves.

However, the train was refurbished as a tourist attraction, so now curious visitors from Slovakia roll through the stadium daily.