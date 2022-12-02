Amazing true story of the Cocaine Bear, who ate 75lb of coke in a duffel bag

Social media went wild after a trailer for the new film ‘Cocaine Bear’ went online on Wednesday, with many scratching their heads with the caption: ‘inspired by true events’.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film follows “an eccentric group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens” who “assemble in a Georgia forest where a 500-pound black bear goes on a murderous rampage after inadvertently ingesting cocaine.”

While the film takes great artistic liberties, the premise of the film is indeed “inspired by true events,” as stated.

The real-life version happened in the mid-1980s when a 175-pound bear in Chattahoochee National Forest, located in northern Georgia, ingested several dozen pounds of the drug.

The recently released trailer of the action comedy has already been viewed millions of times on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The trailer shows the ragtag cast of characters, played by Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson, and Margo Martindale, running off and getting killed by the bear who is extremely high.

In reality, the bear never killed anyone, and it never went out on coke fuel, though.

The true story begins with the discovery of a heavily armed corpse found in a driveway in Knoxville, Tennessee.

On September 11, 1985, police found Andrew Carter Thornton II dead in the driveway of a home, wearing a body armor and equipped with thousands of dollars in cash and about 75 pounds of cocaine.

Thornton, a smuggler who had flown from Colombia to the US on a Cessna 405, had attempted to parachute out of the plane with the drugs and money.

The drugs in his possession at the time of his death had an estimated value of $14 million.

The man’s parachute never activated after he jumped from the plane, which was later found 60 miles away backpacker

Before Thornton jumped to his final death, he put the plane on autopilot and steered it toward the Atlantic Ocean.

The plane crashed in North Carolina, and days later maps of Jamaica, clothing, and a pilot’s log associated with the plane were found near Atlanta days later.

Thornton’s death actually inspired a storyline on FX’s “Justified” during season four of the show.

As investigators searched for drugs believed to have been dropped from the plane, several torn packages containing cocaine residue were discovered in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.

Two months after Thornton’s body was discovered, a hunter came across a dead 175-pound black bear in the woods.

Near where the bear was found, officials found a duffel bag believed to contain more than 75 pounds of the hard drug.

The Cessna’s flight path did indeed pass over the area, and officials ruled that the bear had entered the bag and ingested all of the cocaine.

“The bear got there before we could, and he ripped open the duffel bag, got some cocaine and OD’d[overdosed],” Gary Garner of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation told the Associated Press in one interview at a time.

The boss medical examiner at the Georgia State Crime Lab in a interview said an autopsy showed the bear’s stomach was “literally filled to the brim with cocaine.”

The medical official clarified that he believes less than five grams were actually absorbed into the bear’s bloodstream before he died. A lethal dose for a human of the same size is 7.5 grams, according to Backpack.

“There isn’t a mammal on the planet that could survive that. Cerebral hemorrhage, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure, stroke. You name it, that bear had it,” the officer said Kentucky for Kentucky.

Despite the serious internal complications, the bear’s exterior was so intact that officials stuffed the animal and donated it to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.

The animal, affectionately named “Pablo Escobear,” now lives in Lexington, Kentucky.

In all, officials believe 40 packages of cocaine were dropped from the plane, each containing about a kilogram of the drug. The street value of each package, about 88 pounds, was estimated at $20 million.

In the film, due out in February, Ray Liotta is the head of the ring responsible for the drugs dropped from the plane. The film was one of Liotta’s last roles to be filmed before his death in May.

The actor is flanked by Ehrenreich and Jackson as they search for the drugs, eventually encountering the hyper-fictionalized version of the drugged bear.

Ray Liotta, who died in May at the age of 67, stars in the trailer for the new film, which will be one of his last.