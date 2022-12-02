Home Amazing TikTok video shows how man squeezes 20m2 of Bunnings Turf into a Toyota Yaris
Amazing TikTok video shows how man squeezes 20m2 of Bunnings Turf into a Toyota Yaris

Watch an overly ambitious Toyota Yaris owner completely wreck his car to prove he can fit 20 feet of Bunnings turf in the little hatchback

  • Beautiful vision shows a man stuffing his Toyota Yaris with 20 square meters of grass
  • The man loads the grass into his car, leaving online users stunned by the feat
  • He says he doesn’t need a car to move the turf because he has one and it’s a Yaris

By Ben Talintyre For Daily Mail Australia

published: 02:53, Dec 2, 2022 | Updated: 02:53, Dec 2, 2022

A man cramming 20 square feet of Bunnings turf into the back of his little hatchback seemed to laugh off the mess left in his vehicle.

In a TikTok post from user @torrenfoot, a pocket-sized Toyota Yaris is seen full of grass, prompting a series of comments online.

The video begins with a man walking up to the little black car bursting with patches of grass and saying, “20 square feet of grass in a Toyota Yaris, not bad, huh.”

A man performed an extraordinary feat by stuffing 20 square meters of Bunnings grass into the back of his Toyota Yaris

A TikToker named @torrenfoot shared the vision of his Toyota Yaris hatchback full of grass, prompting a series of comments online

The vision then shows the mud and dirt strewn interior of the car after the turf has been unloaded, as the driver rolls down his window and laughs hysterically.

‘She’s my ute, mate. It’s my batmobile,” he says to the camera.

The video captioned ‘What a Toyota Yaris can’t do?!’ received a series of comments applauding the performance, while others believed the performance was not worth the car’s inevitable maintenance costs afterwards.

“If there’s a will, there’s a way,” someone said.

“I love my Yaris. I use mine as a Ute for plants,” said a second.

“You’re just there getting the job done with what you’ve got,” a third wrote.

The video captioned ‘What a Toyota Yaris can’t do?!’ received a series of comments applauding the achievement, while others questioned whether it was worth it given the extensive car maintenance costs the man now faced

One user wondered why the man didn’t just rent “a trailer or a ute,” to which he replied, “I have a ute…it’s a Toyota Yaris”

“Rent a trailer for $20, or use own vehicle for free and cost $800 to fix the vehicle afterwards,” a fourth noted.

One user wondered why the man didn’t just rent “a trailer or a ute.”

To which he replied, “I have a car… it’s a Toyota Yaris.”

