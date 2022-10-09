Amazing Race Australia winners announced as Heath and Toni take out the $250,000 cash prize

<!–

The Amazing Race Australia came to an exciting end on Sunday night.

The winners at the end of the grand final episode were Victorian husband and wife tea Heath and Toni.

The pair, dubbed Team Memory Makers, reached the Pit Stop mat first and won a grand prize of $250,000.

They were also rewarded with two brand new cars, an Isuzu D-MAX and an Isuzu MU-X.

The show’s host Beau Ryan congratulated the bloated couple as they reached the Pit Stop.

‘If anyone deserves it, it’s you. You have long been the best team this season. Tell me a little about each other. What does he mean to you?’ he asked Toni about her husband Heath.

‘He is my rock. I’m so sorry for giving you so much grief,” Toni said before Heath returned.

He explained how important the win was to both of them as Toni, who he called an ‘inspiration’, has terminal breast cancer.

‘Oh, mate, she’s my world. I hate that cancer will tear us apart, but we wanted to make memories and we have,” he said.

‘I just think it’s absolutely phenomenal that someone who goes through what she’s going through has come out here and just… we won The Amazing Race, baby!’

Toni added: ‘I’m so glad he kind of encouraged us to apply to be on this show because it’s been amazing. Time is so precious’.

Queensland church friends Angel and Frankie came second and newlywed Queensland teachers Kelly and Georgia were third.