Amazing photo of asteroid Dimorphos shows 6,200-mile-long tail of debris

It gripped the world when NASA deliberately smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid as part of humanity’s first ever planetary defense test.

Now, just over a week on, astronomers have revealed a new image of the aftermath, showing a 6,200-mile (10,000 km) tail of dust and debris created by the collision.

It was captured using the Southern Astrophysical Research (SOAR) telescope in Chile – just one of many observatories on Earth watching the impact.

The spectacular image shows the jet being pushed away by the solar wind, creating a tail similar to those commonly associated with trailing comets.

It can be seen extending from the center to the right edge of the field of vision.

The last complete image of the asteroid moon Dimorphos, taken by the DRACO imaging camera on NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission from 7 miles (12 kilometers) from the asteroid and 2 seconds before impact

WHAT IS THE NASA DART MISSION? DART is the world’s first planetary defense test mission. It was a spacecraft that intentionally crashed into the small lunar asteroid Dimorphos, which orbits a larger companion asteroid called Didymos. This was done to slightly alter Dimorphos’ orbit. The moon is about 525 feet in diameter, and while it poses no danger to Earth, NASA wanted to measure the asteroid’s altered orbit caused by the collision. Post-impact observations from ground-based optical telescopes and planetary radars will measure the change in Dimorphos’ orbit around Didymos, according to NASA. This demonstration of planetary defense will inform future missions that may one day save Earth from a deadly asteroid impact.

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) was launched last November with the aim of knocking a space rock off course as part of an experiment in planetary protection.

It was the world’s first test of a kinetic disintegration technique, using a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid that poses no threat to Earth and change the object’s orbit.

On September 26, at At 19:14 ET (00:14 BST September 27), DART intentionally crashed into Dimorphos, the asteroid moon in the Didymos binary asteroid system.

Although this asteroid posed no threat to Earth, the hope is that if the mission is successful – as assumed – then it can serve as a strategy to defend our planet against future threats from space.

Two days after DART’s collision, astronomers Teddy Kareta and Matthew Knight captured the huge cloud of dust and debris blasted from the asteroid’s surface with the SOAR telescope at NSF’s NOIRLab’s Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory.

“It’s amazing how clearly we were able to capture the structure and scale of the aftermath in the days after impact,” Kareta said.

Knight added: ‘Now begins the next phase of work for the DART team as they analyze their data and observations from our team and other observers around the world who took part in studying this exciting event.

‘We plan to use SOAR to monitor the ejecta in the coming weeks and months. The combination of SOAR and AEON is just what we need for effective follow-up of developing events like this.’

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), a box-shaped space probe, crashed into its target at 7:14 PM ET on September 26. It was humanity’s first ever planetary defense test.

Before the collision, Dimorphos took about 11 hours and 55 minutes to orbit its larger partner Didymos.

However, this should now be reduced by a few minutes after the crash.

Ground-based telescopes are currently analyzing the data on Dimorphos to assess whether the mission was successful in changing its orbit around its ‘twin’ asteroid Didymos.

However, scientists said the mission produced an “ideal result”.

They believe the impact carved out a crater, threw streams of rock and debris into space and, most importantly, changed the asteroid’s orbit.