Amazing optical illusions from around the world that will make you look twice!

They say the camera doesn’t lie, but sometimes a photo taken at the right time can trick you into seeing something that isn’t really there.

bridesblush.com has made a selection of photos taken by people from all over the world that are sure to make you stop and take a closer look.

Below the optical illusion images are several buildings that appear completely flat, giving the impression that they are a cardboard cutout against the skyline, rather than 3D structures.

Elsewhere, a woman at a German airport looked like she had multiple limbs after sitting next to someone wearing the same dark jeans and trainers.

And an American gamer looked like they had fused with their canine companion who couldn’t resist posing for the camera.

In this photo of 1600 Smith Street in Houston, Texas, the building, which was erected in 1984, appears to be completely flat except for the roof.

Hair of the dog! This American gamer and their furry friend looked like they had melted together

Flower horror! These dead snapdragons look like mini skulls growing on the branch

My what a great body you have! This photo of two dogs out for a walk created a rather strange optical illusion while out and about in the UK

I would walk through fire for you! It looked like this American man had been set on fire – and he was pretty calm about it – while shaking a friend’s hand

How many people am I watching? This photo of an American woman leaning over her boyfriend’s shoulder makes it look like he’s sitting on his back on the chair with his girlfriend’s body

Seems legit! A woman sitting next to a companion at a German airport wearing similar jeans and sneakers pretended she had a few extra limbs

This family is having a great time at a water park in the US, until you notice the road overflowing, making a bus ad seem real

I can fly: This woman in China took the photo at just the right moment, giving her the illusion that she is a real Tinkerbell

A case of true-to-life art, as this American Labrador yawns right next to a portrait of another dog, possibly himself, too

New York’s Statue of Liberty looks like it’s holding a flamethrower, thanks to this well-timed image during a storm

Doorie Darko! An employee in the US was convinced that his manager’s door has a picture of the rabbit from Jake Gyllenhaal’s cult film

Two-faced – this American couple created optical magic with a selfie and a mirror behind it – making this woman look like she has the abilities of an owl

Paws for a minute and you can see the ghost of this Japanese cat leaving its body – or maybe it’s just a well-timed jump and a quick happy owner?