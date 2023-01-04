Amazing moment two-legged fox hops around on couple’s lawn while hunting for food

<!–

If someone claimed to have seen a two-legged fox running through the yard, you’d say he had to pull the other one.

And Phil Carter did indeed assume it was a joke when his wife Jane said she saw a two-legged fox “straight like a human” on their lawn this Christmas.

“My wife saw it, she then yelled at me and I came through to the kitchen with my camera on my phone,” Mr Carter told the Mail.

“At first I thought she was joking or missed it. It was 3 p.m. and I thought it was a trick of the light, but no, there it was, clear as day, walking around on only two legs.’

The couple from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, had just finished putting up their Christmas tree when they spotted the curious creature on December 17.

“It was fascinating,” said 71-year-old Carter. ‘He stood straight and walked like a man on two legs. It only had two little fairy stumps at the back.’

After a while the fox got up and ran away. But Mrs Carter, 72, went outside with some food and the creature jumped back over the couple’s garden wall to get some.

Mr Carter said foxes are regular visitors to their large yard as local business owners have about 30 acres of fields at the back of their homes.

Wildlife experts from Derbyshire Nature Reserve, who came into contact with the couple after seeing the extraordinary images, said the fox was likely born with the deformity.

“The experts think it was most likely born that way because if it had been run over by a car or hit by a combine harvester its whole back would have been damaged, which doesn’t appear to be the case,” Mr Carter said.

Mr Carter, owner of On Track Flooring in nearby Stanton-by-Dale, also doesn’t believe hunting is the cause.

“We’re hunting tracks in the area, but they’re not allowed to kill the foxes anymore.”

Mr Carter told the Mail he believes the fox may have learned to walk around other four-legged cubs that way.

“This animal showed no signs of malnutrition. He can clearly hunt and eat. You just wouldn’t believe how fast it is. It got up, shot away as fast as a human child would run.’

The Carters have grown fond of foxes in their yard and Mrs. Carter has even played with cubs when they visit the yard in the spring.