Amazing moment: Apple store in Palo Alto was ransacked by thieves. Staff allowed it to happen

This is the incredible moment when employees at an Apple store in the heart of California’s iconic Silicon Valley let a pair of thieves brazenly loot the store, even telling employees not to interfere.

The startling footage was filmed at the Apple Store in Palo Alto on Black Friday and showed the masked thieves storming through the store, plucking iPhones, iPads and laptops from their displays.

As the looting unfolded, startled customers asked employees if they should do anything to stop it, but the employees told them not to intervene and even led some customers out of the way.

The thieves made off with about $35,000 worth of merchandise, according to the New York Post.

While the thieves appeared to be unarmed, at some point during the raid one of them allegedly threatened a customer with violence, elevating their crime from burglary, shoplifting to robbery.

No arrests have been made, but police said they believe the suspects are in their teens or early twenties

The video showed two thieves swinging through the Apple Store, indiscriminately yanking devices off display tables, tearing them free from their security cables and stuffing them into bags.

At one point, when a thief pulled on a phone, it came loose from his hands and flew across the room only to crash to the floor, but he carried on unfazed.

The thieves made their way through the customers, even pushing some aside while Apple employees in red polos stood by, even leading customers away from the criminals.

“Yo, should we stop them, or what?” asked a customer as a thief stuffed phones into his bags a few feet away.

“Let him go!” an Apple employee replied, throwing his hands in the air as the thief sped by.

At other points in the video, employees could be heard telling customers, “You need to back up.”

The crooks left in a red Mazda hatchback and fled north on US Highway 101, according to the Post.

You see an Apple employee in a red shirt keeping a customer away from the thief

One of the thieves puts goods in his backpack

The same store was robbed twice in a 24-hour period in 2018, with thieves looting more than $100,000 worth of merchandise, according to the Post.

And in 2016, criminals drove a car through the front window of the store and made off with thousands of dollars worth of products.

Similar robberies have skyrocketed in California since the start of the pandemic, according to Monterey Police Lieutenant Jake Pinkas.

said Pinkas Monterey County now that authorities began to identify the crimes as a recurring problem around the fall of 2021.

“You started to see the bolder [robberies], where they bring in tools to take phones or laptops or break through glass,” Pinkas said. “That certainly seems to have started after the 2020 pandemic year, and continued into 2021.”

He said that just in October, another Apple store was brutally robbed of about $40,000 worth of merchandise.