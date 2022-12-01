Amazing $850 Sydney apartment up for rent has a creepy feature

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The high demand for rental properties in Sydney has created unique properties with interesting features for tenants, but a new listing in Marrickville reveals the current state of the market.

The property, listed as a four-bedroom apartment on popular real estate sites such as Domain and realestate.com.au, features small rooms with windows that allow tenants to see into each other’s private areas.

The rental price is listed at $850 per week. Image: Domain

The rental price is listed at $850 per week. Image: Domain

The rental price is listed at $850 per week. Image: Domain

The original purpose of the “unit” has been revealed by a listing on Domain’s corporate rental site Commercial Real Estate, which describes the property as a set of offices.

The commercial listing describes the property as a “headquarters in the heart of Marrickville” and that it is “suitable for a wide variety of uses.”

On the housing listing the property is described as a ‘4 bedroom unit with electricity, internet and water bills included’.

The rental price is listed at $850 per week. Image: Domain

Each prospective tenant is expected to pay $850 per week for the property, which works out to $212.50 per “room.”

Despite being listed as both commercial and residential properties, both listings have swag beds in each of the office spaces.

The property, which is for rent through Sincere Real Estate Australia, also has two bathrooms with shower and a full kitchen.

“Secure your business location in the heart of this thriving industrial district,” reads the listing on the commercial site.

The rental price is listed at $850 per week. Image: Domain

‘The industrial streets of Marrickville now contain a selection of popular microbreweries, coffee roasters, artisan food purveyors, music and theater venues. The location is central to transport, entertainment, universities and Sydney CBD.’

Tenants in Sydney face skyrocketing prices for a place to live as vacancy rates fall.

PropTrack’s latest Market Insight Report shows that rents for Sydney increased by an average of 10 percent year-on-year in the September quarter.

The median cost of renting a home has reached new highs of $640 per week for a home and $520 per week for a unit.

In the city and south, where Marrickville is located, the number of rental properties is down 40 percent year over year.

The property is located in Marrickville in Sydney’s popular Inner West. Photo: Commercial Real Estate

The rental price is listed at $850 per week. Image: Domain

Commercial properties can have residential tenants, if zoning and housing laws allow.

“You may live in the same building or place as your business, but it pays to do your research,” says the realestate.com.au commercial site.

Urban planning experts advise that zoning is key to reconciling a commercial and residential lifestyle, with potential fines for those who flout rules and regulations.

The property at 4 Shirlow Street, Marrickville will be available for inspection on December 3rd from 9:45am to 10:15am.