Amanza Smith, 45, almost SPILLS out of dress after Ryan Babel, 35, split

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith put on quite a show at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

The reality TV marvel almost came out of her very plunging dress with a sweetheart neckline. The beauty went for a goth look with her all black outfit while sporting a black skull bag.

This comes next The sun reported that she had recently split from her boyfriend of three years, football star Ryan Babel, 35. Her rep confirmed the news.

The star seems to show Babel what he is missing.

Her chest was on display during the PCAs as she posed with her castmates Chrisshell Stause and Emma Hernan.

The viewer pulled her hair back into tight cornrows as she wore heavy blue eyeliner and peach lipstick with a metal chain.

She hadn’t spoken much about Babel except to tell DailyMail.com in September that she was very happy. ‘Awesome! He is my soul mate,” she shared at the time.

Babel is a Dutch professional footballer (in the US soccer player) who plays for TFF First League club Eyüpspor and the Dutch national team.

During the same interview, she mainly talked about staying in shape. She said she likes a “hard workout” like boxing to burn the calories and she doesn’t like diet trends.

“I try to train when I can (and have time) which can be difficult, I love boxing and I eat healthy and try to keep a good balance with myself,” the brunette bombshell shared.

‘I train when I can – it can sometimes be difficult with filming, the kids and everyday life to find the time, but when I do I love to train hard.’

And she doesn’t like the latest trend, Intermittent Fasting.

Also known as intermittent energy restriction, it is one of several meal plans that alternate between voluntary fasting and non-fasting over a period of time.

Jennifer Aniston and Brooke Burke are in favor of the diet, but Amanza is not interested in that.

“No fasting, that’s not for me,” she added.

She spoke to DailyMail.com as she promotes Glad ForceFlexPlus with Clorox garbage bags.

And she says she is very hands-on with cleaning in her house.

In addition to being a cleaning lady, she also cleans up her own house.

“I try to use products in my home that work for me – for example, I recently partnered with Glad because they have these incredible garbage bags – Happy ForceFlexPlus with Clorox — that use innovative odor-eliminating technology to help eliminate food and bacterial odors to keep all of your waste under control — and ultimately keep your home smelling clean and fresh,” she said.

She dated Taye Diggs.

And the star was married to Ralph Brown with whom she shares two children, daughter Noah and son Braker.

In August 2019, the former athlete went missing. A month later, he emailed his ex-wife, saying his financial situation was bad and it was not safe for his children to be with him, per E! News.

Brown has also said in the past that concussions from playing football had given him migraines that led to depression. She said she thinks her former husband may have CTE, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, which football players sometimes suffer from due to the impact of the game.

He is not considered missing because of the email he sent to his ex saying it was his decision to stay away. When asked about her fall plans, she told DailyMail.com, “Just to spend with my kids and have some really great family time and a little vacation somewhere.”

