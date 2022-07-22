Amandla Stenberg may head to the dark side in Star Wars’ Acolyte series

New details about the acolytean upcoming Disney Plus Star Wars series set during the final days of the High Republic Era were rare at this year’s Star Wars Celebration event. The surprises, it seems, were saved for the week of San Diego Comic-Con.

Tagged San Diego Comic-Con in an Instagram post, The hate you give actor Amanda Stenberg have announced that they have joined the cast of the acolyte in a mysterious role that may have something to do with the Dark Side, judging by their Darth Maul jersey.

While Lucasfilm has made sure not to reveal much about it, the acolyte — a thriller focused on the rise of those strong in the dark side of the Force – showrunner Leslye Headland has said so The Phantom Menace was instrumental in sparking her interest in the franchise and becoming a fan.

“I was actually very intrigued by why George Lucas had started us on that particular point,” Headland told the cover last year. “I was wondering, but what happened that led to this? That’s kind of where my “Star Wars” fan brain went, was like, “How did we get here?” And why are the Jedi like that?”

With so many shows left Star Wars heroes, it makes sense that the future of Disney Plus includes a series that follows the adventures of one of the saga’s many villains who played a pivotal role in shaping history. Seen how fans have reacted to Star Wars trying to go that path in the past, though, the acolyte is sure to get people very into their feelings.

There is currently no word when the acolyte is scheduled to premiere.