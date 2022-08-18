Amandla Stenberg gets called out by film critic after actress criticizes her

New York Times film critic Lena Wilson has called out actress Amandla Stenberg on social media.

Lena revealed that she received a direct message on her Instagram from Amandla about the review she was doing for her movie Bodies Bodies Bodies.

Amandla, who came out as gay in 2018, took offense at Lena’s copy that referred to cleavage, but she did call her NYT Rating ‘big.’

Lena’s review referring to the cleavage was one sentence, which read: “The one thing that really sets Bodies Bodies apart is its place in the A24 hype machine, where it doubles as a 95-minute cleavage advertisement and the latest single from Charlie XCX.’

Lena, who is a lesbian, also tweeted, “Always weird when the homophobia comes from within, but this is something,” referring to the fact that they’re both part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Lena pointed out that Amandla only seemed to be zooming in on her and not any other film critic.

Lena shared Amandla’s DM on her Twitter and TikTok.

In the DM, Amandla wrote: ‘Your review was great, maybe if you’d taken your eyes off my ass, you could’ve seen the movie!’

Lena replied to Amandla, ‘hey, Amandla! generally a big fan of your work but this is definitely something. best of luck in your career and life. good evening.’

The film critic then blocked her on Instagram, as seen in the DM screenshot.

Lena also tweeted, “Do you think she DMed Alison Willmore, Justin Chang and Anthony Lane on Instagram like this or,” adding the DM screenshot.

She also tweeted: “Always weird when the homophobia comes from within, but this is something.”

Lena wrote another tweet: ‘me: (gives one line of a 500-word review funny commentary on how A24 objectifies young women to sell content). Random men on twitter dot com and apparently also Amandla Stenberg: Local d**e Cannot Stop Talking About Boobies.’

A24 is the distributor of the film.

She also took to TikTok and shared a video: “I haven’t been here in a while, but I was just checking my Instagram DMs because a really nice nice person told me that Jennifer’s Body is playing in 35mm at the Roxy this weekend. If you are in New York you absolutely must go there. There are still a disgusting number of tickets left.’

“I looked at my DM request and found this to be what I’m going to let speak for itself. For context, I reviewed Bodies Bodies Bodies for the New York Times and I really didn’t like it and I said it. Ironically, however, I praised the acting.’

“I don’t want anything else to come out of this, I’m devastated that I got this message at all. I was a real big fan of hers, but I’m posting it because I don’t want this person with more social power than I think it’s okay to do something like that. And that’s all.’

She captioned the TikTok: “Unfathomably weird to tease ‘I don’t want you in the locker room while I’m changing’ from a completely different lesbian.”

Bodies Bodies Bodies is a comedy horror film, directed by Halina Reijn.

Amandla stars in the project alongside Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace and Myha’la Herrold.