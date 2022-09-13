WhatsNew2Day
Amanda Seyfried exudes glamour as she joins Lily James and Heidi Klum for the Disney Emmy bash

Entertainment
By Merry

Amanda Seyfried is once the graceful winner in an embellished lilac dress, while Lily James exudes glamor in a plunging mini dress as they join a sparkly Heidi Klum for the Walt Disney Post-Emmy bash

By Kenzi Devine for Mailonline

Published: 14:00, September 13, 2022

Amanda Seyfried radiated glamor as she celebrated her first Emmy win on Monday at The Walt Disney post-show bash in Los Angeles.

The actress, who took home the gong for Outstanding Lead Actress for her performance in The Dropout, donned a lilac dress – which was decorated with diamonds.

Lily James, who showed off her gorgeous frame in a plunging mini dress, was also present at the post-Emmy celebration, alongside Heidi Klum, who turned heads in a sparkly tassel maxi dress.

Amanda’s dazzling gown featured a strapless neckline and a mesh overlay — reaching across the bust in a decadent mesh detail.

The actress had her golden locks styled back into a tight bun away from her face, adding a dewy palette of makeup with a pink lip.

She stepped it up a notch and added a pair of diamond drop earrings and a collection of silver rings for some extra bling.

She seemed proud as a punch while showing her first Emmy, which she received at the earlier Microsoft Theater ceremony.

Amanda Seyfried exudes glamour as she joins Lily James and

Amanda was awarded the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout.

