Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski are seen hanging with their dog Finn on set in NYC

Amanda Seyfried was all smiles as she enjoyed some free time earlier on Friday with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and their friendly dog, Finn.

The couple was pictured taking a break on the set of the upcoming anthology series, The Crowded Room, in New York City.

The Dropout actress, 36, and The Newsroom alum, 46, tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in 2017, two weeks before welcoming their daughter, Nina. The stars also share a year-old son, Thomas.

On the set: Amanda Seyfried, 36, and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, 46, were seen on the set of the upcoming series, The Crowded Room on Friday in NYC

Amanda and her husband were both casually dressed for their long day on set together.

The Les Misérables actress wore classic blue jeans along with a light blue long-sleeved blouse. The star added black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the bright sun.

She donned a pair of brown heeled loafers to complete her look before filming a few key scenes. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and fell in long, elegant waves down her shoulders.

The mother of two was seen holding a large Starbucks cup while sipping a delicious cup of coffee to energize her for work.

Adorable: The couple was pictured outside with their friendly dog ​​Finn, as they waited to film their scenes for The Crowded Room

Having fun: The two stars appeared to be enjoying time on set together after recently attending the 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday

Thomas also wore a simple and casual ensemble and wore blue Levi jeans.

He was wearing a white shirt with a button placket at the waist of his trousers, which was fastened with a brown belt. The Life In Pieces actor added a brown tie along with black shoes to complete his look.

After having a cup of coffee, the couple was pictured resting outside on a concrete staircase while spending some quality time with their furry companion, Finn.

Their cute little dog had a white and orange bandana with the word Cutie printed on the fabric.

Preparing for a scene: The actress was seen having a conversation with one of the crew members on set

Arriving on set: Before donning her character’s costume, Amanda was seen wearing black sweats and matching sweater with Finn walking right next to her

The Crowded Room isn’t the first time Amanda and Thomas have collaborated on a set.

The two lovebirds first crossed paths in 2015 while working on the off-Broadway play called The Way We Get By. At the time, the two stars had other relationships, but developed a friendship as co-stars.

A year later, the actors were recast for the same film, The Last Word. The two had previously ended their relationships and began dating, only to get engaged later that same year in September 2016.

The two tied the knot during a private wedding in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter just a few weeks later. Their son was born in 2020. The couple currently lives on a farm in upstate New York.

Amanda and Thomas made a glamorous appearance at the 74th Annual Emmy Awards held Monday in Los Angeles. The actress received her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her performance in The Dropout.

Big Supporters: The two stars appear to support each other and were seen holding hands at the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday

Monumental Moment: Amanda was honored with her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in The Dropout

The Mamma Mia actress will reappear on the screen of the upcoming drama anthology series starring Thomas.

The Crowded Room also stars Spider-Man actor Tom Holland and Shameless actress Emmy Rossum, while being directed by Kornel Mundruczo.

The premise of the expected show follows one, “inspiring stories of people who have struggled and learned to live with mental illness,” according to the report. IMDB.

The plot is also based on the non-fiction novel, The Minds Of Billy Milligan, written by Daniel Keyes. An official release date for the Apple TV+ series has not yet been confirmed.