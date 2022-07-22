Amanda Redman reveals New Tricks co-star Dennis Waterman’s death ‘knocked her sideways’

Dennis Waterman was a familiar face on British television for over six decades.

From tough cop George Carter in The Sweeney to good-hearted detective sergeant Gerry Standing in New Tricks, he was known for playing action-packed characters that had more than meets the eye.

Not one to focus on a single role, Waterman was also an accomplished singer, stage actor, and movie star.

Born in 1948 in Clapham, South West London, the youngest of nine children, he was surrounded by art from an early age thanks to his older sister Joy, who ran her own amateur dramatics society and encouraged the rest of the Aquarius children to get involved.

His mother also took up music by playing the piano in a way Waterman once described as an “East End knee-up job.”

Waterman joined the Corona Theater School in 1959 at the suggestion of another of his sisters and soon landed work in the industry.

His film debut came in 1960 in the Night Train For Inverness.

Also at age 12, Waterman was invited to join the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon.

He followed with the television series Just William and spent a year in the West End playing Winthrop Parroo in The Music Man.

At the age of 16, he starred in the West End in Carving A Statue, which marked the beginning of a recording career and a three-year engagement at the Royal Court.

During that time, his versatility as an actor expanded in productions ranging from Edward Bond’s Saved to Twelfth Night and Sergeant Musgrave’s Dance.

Further appearances on television and in the theater led him to land a role in Nell Dunn’s Up The Junction in 1967, as Pete, a man from his native Clapham, who meets an upper-class girl from Chelsea, west London, and starts dating her.

Waterman became a household name after playing the role of DS George Carter in crime series The Sweeney, in which he co-starred with John Thaw. Its worldwide popularity led to two movie box offices, Sweeney I and Sweeney II.

He later fondly recalled his time on the show, saying in his Life And Times documentary: ‘We knew we were doing something very special and very different from British television.

“There were no worries then, which I think was a help. There was no great panic whether it would be a success in the ratings.

“We just knew we had really good scripts, great directors, and we thought we weren’t so shabby. John [Thaw] and I were great friends and, it sounds awful, but it was just a joy to go to work every day.’

His Sweeney success was later topped off with the critically acclaimed television series The Minder, where Aquarius played Terry McCann’s bodyguard or “lesser” for ten years beginning in 1979. He showcased his vocal talents by singing the theme song I Could Be So Good for You. , which peaked at number three in the UK charts in 1980.

His passion for singing led Waterman to release music with record labels EMI and DJM.

He released three albums – Down Wind Of Angels, Waterman and So Good For You – in the 1970s and 1980s and performed in the UK on a tour called Friends On Tour with Sheena Easton and Gerard Kenny.

Waterman pictured on the set of The Sweeney, in which he first rose to fame for the role of tough cop George Carter. The series launched its career on British television

Aquarius pictured while filming for Piers Morgan’s Life Stories. He is assisted by his wife, Pam, and two daughters, Julia and Hannah

Following on from Sweeney’s success, Minder was adapted into a film based on the TV series Minder On The Orient Express, which aired on Christmas Day in 1985.

After leaving Minder, Waterman returned to the stage for a number of years, starring in shows like Jeffrey Bernard in Unwell in Australia, Ireland and the UK, and My Fair Lady in the West End.

In the latter part of his career, he played Gerry Standing on the show New Tricks from 2003 to 2014.

He then retired, dividing his time between his homes in Berkshire and Spain. His last film role was in the Australian comedy-drama Never Too Late in 2020.

Aquarius is survived by his wife, Pam, and two daughters, Julia and Hannah, who were born after his marriage to actress Patricia Maynard.