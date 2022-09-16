AMANDA PLATEL: Delaying your book’s not enough, Harry… just bin it! 

Prince Harry paid an emotional tribute to his grandmother, saying he was “forever grateful” for her support for him, his “cute wife” Meghan and her beloved great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet – whom the Queen had barely met.

Harry added, “We smile knowing that you and Grandpa are now reunited and both at peace.”

What a brass neck he has to talk about peace when he and Meghan so selfishly shattered Prince Philip and the Queen’s final weeks before Philip died, with their incendiary Oprah Winfrey interview.

In my opinion, their accusations of racism in the royal family and claims of insensitive behavior towards Meghan have done even more damage than Harry’s mother Diana could in her most vindictive way.

Worse, with the dwindling Archewell brand in the US and Netflix demanding its pound of meat, Harry still plans to milk the monarchy by publishing his memoir.

They were due out later this year and we should be thankful that he has postponed publication until 2023 as a mark of respect for the Queen. But doesn’t he realize how damaging it would be to his father, King Charles, if the book appeared just months after his reign?

More from Amanda Platell for The Daily Mail…

The delay could give Harry time to add extra chapters about the pain of losing his beloved grandmother, to add extra royal magic. This is not about respect, but blatantly making money from the family he has turned his back on.

And what other tidbits will he now add about the hideous royal family, after William and Kate expanded the olive branch by inviting the Sussexes on the Windsor Castle walking route? Why should any of the senior royals trust him and his wife now – they must be afraid anything they say could be used against them.

The funeral must be a time of reconciliation; it could still be. But the Sussexes will never be trusted again if there is even one unkind word about the monarchy in Harry’s book.

You may have $20 million for your memoirs, but the money is dirty, Harry. No publisher would pay that to muse on the “life lessons” that shaped you. They want sensationalism – your value lies in deceiving the royals with your ‘truth’.

The family has not been allowed to see the book and the palace braces itself for another Oprah-style nuclear attack. So, Harry, a message from the millions of Britons who once loved you: If you ever want to hold your head high in the UK again, don’t just put off your memoir. Bin the book forever.

Didn’t King Charles look gorgeous in his military uniform with his new longer hair down. A style statement – or just an attempt to cover up his famous big cams? Anyway, we love it, Charles.

With an 8-mile queue waiting 12 to 14 hours to pay their respects to the Queen, of all colours, all creeds, all nationalities – a snapshot of Britain’s great diversity and a poke in the eye for Meghan and Harry’s claims that we’re a bunch of racists.

When mommy finally met the queen

My mother met the Queen in Perth during her 2011 tour and had a personal greeting with Her Majesty. This was 57 years after a tour that saw a meeting between Mom and the Queen canceled due to a polio outbreak.

An assistant had told us that the Queen’s favorite flowers were homemade, fragrant English roses. So the night before, Mom and I went out with a bucket and pruning shears to raid the neighbors’ yards. We practiced handing over bouquets in the backyard for hours, but when the time came, Mama, with early Alzheimer’s, thought for a moment that she was the queen and refused to hand them over.

Her Majesty lowered her smiling face into the roses, grabbed them tightly from Mama’s hands and declared them beautiful, saying it was lovely to finally meet Norma.

In her Panorama interview, Princess Diana was asked if she hoped William would succeed the Queen instead of the Prince of Wales. She replied, “My wish is that my husband find peace of mind, and other things follow from that, yes.”

Well, Charles has made peace with Camilla – so in the end that “devastating” interview didn’t make any sense.

Oprah Winfrey, whose 2021 Meghan and Harry program dropped a bomb on the royal family, says the Queen’s death offers the chance for Kate and William to reconcile. All Oprah is interested in is “reconciling” with Meghan and Harry for their next brutal TV interview.

Boomerang Kate does a Di Down Under

With plans for Wills and Kate to visit Australia next year, savvy Oz Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a referendum on abolishing the monarchy during his first term. He may have had a chat with Bob Hawke, who was Prime Minister when Republican sentiments flared Down Under—until Charles and Diana’s sensational 1983 tour. As Hawke said, it set the Republican cause back decades. The Kate and Wills effect will do the exact same thing.

The crowd of well-wishers clearly loved the Countess of Wessex as much as she did. Was it just emotion that made her come back twice to hug the autistic Josh Macpake, who was wearing a teddy bear dressed like a security guard?

Or, as his mother Sue believes, did Sophie remember meeting Josh in Blackpool Tower three years ago?

Fresh doesn’t make scents

No great state affair is complete without jobsworths in hi-vis jackets.

This week, they just stopped body searches of those queuing up to see the coffin, confiscating everything from a small bottle of Chanel No. 5 to a pack of Werther’s Originals. I can’t recall a single recorded injury from a tiny trickle of perfume or a projectile toffee.

Actor Matt Smith, who unconvincingly played Prince Philip in The Crown, claimed on US TV that the Queen was a fan and “watched it on a projector on Sunday night.”

A projector! What a total tosh. She is said to have watched the Sunday night results of Strictly Come Dancing.

Nic’s tears of a crown

As she watched thousands walk the streets as the Queen’s coffin passed through Scotland, with many thousands more queuing to pay tribute to her reclining, that crowded little haggis Nicola Sturgeon had a stone face – no doubt witness to her dream for independence dissolves with the tears of every loyal royalist.

Doing a dysfunctional duty

The husbands of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi respectively, wore Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee medals – no doubt for their devotion to duty above and beyond, after being married into that dysfunctional family led by the disgraced Andrew and his affectionate ex-wife Fergie.

That was the outpouring of emotions, even the Republican Guardian reported: ‘There are currently two kinds of people in the UK: 1. The people in line. 2, People are fascinated by the queue (on TV).’ And let’s not forget the five million-plus who logged into the Flightradar24 website to track the path of the RAF jet carrying the Queen’s coffin from Edinburgh to London.

Surprise Fact of the Week: The Queen and Prince Philip’s well-seasoned oak lead-lined coffins were made 30 years ago by specialist firm Henry Smith, who also produced coffins for Jimi Hendrix, Diana Dors and, perhaps most appropriately, Freddie Mercury from . . . Queen.