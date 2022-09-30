Amanda Owen has said the split from her husband has been ‘a release of pressure’

Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen has revealed that talking about her split from husband Clive has been ‘really good for us’ and ‘a release of pressure’.

The 48-year-old, who shot to fame on Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm, spoke on The Jeremy Vine Show after she and her ex released a statement in June announcing the end of their 22-year marriage.

She told the Channel 5 host that ‘everything goes on because it has to’ as she continues to work on the 2,000-acre hill Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, co-parent their nine children and look after around 1,000 sheep.

“I mean this morning I’m dealing with a child with chicken pox, Clem has chicken pox,” she commented, “you can’t have that much work on the farm and with the kids and meet on a weekend at McDonald’s for the handover.’

Amanda Owen, 48, (pictured) appeared on Channel 5’s The Jeremy Vine Show today. She revealed how she and her husband Clive, 67, got on with life after announcing their split

Amanda and Clive Owen pictured with their nine children in front of their holiday home The Firs, where Amanda is believed to have moved into

When asked how she felt after releasing the statement and seeing the newspaper headlines about her split, she said it had been good for her and Clive, 67.

She said: ‘Coming out and talking about it has been really good for us. It has been a release of pressure.

“And at the end of the day, everything we’ve ever put out there on television or in books has been about reality, and you know what, this is as much reality as anything else.”

The episode ended with her hinting at a number of exciting projects that she is currently talking about.

Amanda was also quick to catch Jeremy up on what her kids are up to, with her eldest daughter Raven, 21, achieving a first in her biomedical degree and son Ruben, 18, ‘on his way to his driving test as we speak’.

The last time the Yorkshire Shepherdess (pictured) and her husband appeared together on our screens, they were waving the youngest of their nine children off to school and reflecting on how life would change with just the two of them rattling around Ravenseat Farm

In June, the farming reality show star and best-selling author released a joint statement with Clive, 67, on social media, which said the couple had made ‘the difficult decision to separate’

Amanda and Clive’s split came after they released a statement last year admitting they were experiencing a “rocky patch” in their marriage and asked for privacy.

Our Yorkshire Farm was first launched in 2018 and last year Mrs Owen published a book entitled Celebrating The Seasons With The Yorkshire Shepherdess which features stories and pictures from their country life alongside seasonal recipes.

The statement continued: ‘This has not been easy, but we both believe it is the right choice for the future of our family.

“Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent with our first priority being the happiness and well-being of our children.”

Cameras later filmed the couple (pictured with their children) walking separately across the field. “You work this corner and I’ll go down that way,” said 66-year-old Clive as they headed in opposite directions

The couple added that they wanted to thank everyone for their support and asked for privacy while they ‘work through this difficult time’.

It followed months of speculation about the couple’s marriage, which had become the talk of the village in Swaledale.

The couple admitted they were going through a ‘rocky patch’ in October and said ‘we’ve never said our marriage is perfect’ after locals revealed they had been living apart for months.

In October 2021, the couple took steps to address intense speculation with a joint statement which read: ‘With the TV show and the books we have always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm and like any marriage we have our stresses and stresses, combined with all the complexities we do on the farm and raising nine children.

‘We are a normal family and we have never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives by the media has reinforced a rocky terrain that we are walking through. We ask the media to respect our privacy while we work through this.’

The couple share nine children together and tied the knot in 2000 after meeting five years earlier.