Amanda Lamb, 50, shows off her bikini body as she enjoys a day out with daughter Willow, 13

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amanda Lamb showed her bikini body on a British beach for the first time in ten years on Wednesday.

The former A Place In The Sun presenter, 50, took to her Instagram account to proudly show off her sensational physique in a black two-piece.

The mum of two was joined by her daughter Willow, 13, as they enjoyed a day at the beach together.

“Defy it!” Amanda Lamb showed her bikini body on a British beach for the first time in ten years on Wednesday

The TV presenter took her Stories and captioned the frame: ‘I defied it and did my bits on a British beach for the first time in ten years.’

She posed solo on the shore and smiled from ear to ear as she stunned in the swimwear.

Amanda simply looked sensational and radiated confidence as she opted for minimal makeup to enhance her incredible complexion.

She later shared a selfie with her teenage daughter Willow as the two enjoyed a mother-daughter bond.

Bonding: The mum of two was joined by her daughter Willow, 13, as they enjoyed a day at the beach together

Confident: The former A Place In The Sun presenter, 50, took to her Instagram account to proudly display her sensational physique in a black two-piece

‘I grabbed my body and took it to the beach’: Amanda took to her Instagram grid to update her followers and said ‘it felt good’

Later that day on her Instagram grid, the former host of You Deserve This House posted the original bikini shot to her account alongside a candid message.

She wrote: ‘I got a beach body ready today. I grabbed my body and took it to the beach. Done!

First time in a decade I was brave enough/I don’t give a fuck enough to worry about wearing a bikini on the beach. It felt good.’

With her newfound confidence, Amanda also shared a photo of herself smiling while posing in oversized sunglasses

Radiant: With her newfound confidence, Amanda also shared a photo of herself posing in oversized sunglasses

It comes after Amanda stripped down to her underwear when she took to Instagram in April.

The interior designer put on a glowing show in a black bra before changing into another tuneful number for some sultry snaps.

Amanda has been married to cinematographer Sean McGuinness since 2012 when they tied the knot at Babington House in Somerset.

The couple have two daughters, Willow, 13, and Lottie, nine.