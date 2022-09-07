Amanda Keller hilariously mocks Kim Kardashian’s Interview Magazine cover

<!–

Amanda Keller had something to say about Kim Kardashian’s latest racy photoshoot for Interview Magazine, and she wasn’t afraid to share it.

The TV host, 60, mocked the socialite’s cover photo of her wearing a jockstrap and dropping her jeans to show off her famous derriere in a risqué display.

The Living Room host reposted the photo to her Instagram with the caption: ‘Kim Kardashian on the cover of Interview Magazine. Maybe she’s talking out of her ass?’

Her post was soon inundated with comments from her Australian TV celebrities, with journalist Edwina Bartholomew, 39, saying: ‘I have a similar problem putting on my jeans.’

The Instagram page for WSFM’s Jonesy and Amanda’s podcast noted, “Caption of the Year.”

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Tina Arena, 54, said “I just don’t get it,” while actor Rebecca Gibney, 57, followed a series of crying laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Melissa Hoyer, a 37-year-old journalist, wrote to Amanda’s journalist: “I wonder if the kids ever just say, ‘Mom, put it away?’

Kim put on a sassy display this week when she showed off her bodice by pulling down her leather jeans to reveal a jockstrap for the cover of Interview Magazine’s “American Dream Issue.”

The SKIMS tycoon stared confidently into the camera as she looked unrecognizable with her platinum blonde locks worn with matching eyebrows as she posed in front of a huge American flag.

She rocked a denim-effect leather jacket and the matching pants she pulled down, as both were made by Bottega Veneta.

The mother of four revealed that many on the set of the photo shoot were against her taking the fashion risk with the jockstrap.

Kim explained in the interview with American fashion designer Mel Ottenberg: ‘Oh my god. I loved it. Working with Nadia Lee [Cohen]- we just feel so good when we shoot together. She is the first photographer I really went for.’

Kim revealed that many on the set of the photo shoot were against her for taking the fashion risk with the jockstrap. [Pictured with photographer Nadia Lee Cohen]

She continued: “The team said, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I said, “Come on. This is what I do.” I do best when I ignore them and do what I want. So I’m glad we did it.’

Kim also shared behind-the-scenes videos from the photo shoot with Nadia Lee Cohen.

In one of the short clips, she was seen in a different outfit, consisting of a vintage Norma Kamali T-shirt from Varsity LA along with baggy jeans from Balenciaga and that same jockstrap.