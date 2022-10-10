Amanda Holden wows in a thigh high boots while Ashley Roberts stuns in blue as they depart Heart FM

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts turned things up a notch as they left the Heart FM studios on Monday, following their hosting duties on the show.

TV personality Amanda, 51, looked incredible in a burgundy floral mini dress and thigh-high boots as she walked through London’s Leicester Square.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges lifted her frame in her heels and paired the fall issue with a matching handbag.

Amanda’s dress had a plunging neckline and long puff sleeves that were perfect for the fall chill.

The announcer decorated her number with various gold jewelry and hid behind large dark sunglasses.

The mother of two brought her long blonde locks into loose waves and opted for a glamorous makeup palette.

On her Instagram account, Amanda told her 1.8 million followers how she wanted to feel “feminine” after her grueling Three Peaks Challenge over the weekend.

She said, ‘Happy Monday. Today, after doing the Three Peaks, I felt like I had to be very feminine and change it up a bit.”

She slapped her thigh and added: ‘I’m wearing a pantomime thigh boot, 20 miles to London and still no sign of Dick.

And this gorgeous autumn wrap dress from Karen Millen. The colors in it are sensational’.

Amanda also shared a glamorous photo sitting on a desk with her legs crossed and showing off her striking boots.

She joked, “These boots are made for walking, but I’m definitely not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile, Ashley showed off her toned legs in a striking blue long-sleeved mini dress and ruffled skirt.

The Pussycat Dolls singer topped off the outfit with a bold pink mini handbag and elevated her sleek frame in a pair of sky-high matching stiletto heels.

Ashley looked cheerful as she emerged from the Global Radio studio in Leicester Square wearing chic black sunglasses.

The appearance comes after Amanda celebrated Friday morning after successfully completing the grueling Three Peaks Challenge live on her Heart Breakfast radio show.

The presenter poured champagne at the top of the UK’s highest mountain, Ben Nevis, after climbing a total of three peaks in 24 hours in a bid to raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise.

Speaking after the difficult feat – which saw her climb the highest mountains in Wales, England and Scotland – an exhausted Amanda revealed that this was ‘the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life!’

The star shared how she and her team made it “through the skin of their teeth” after dealing with a number of elements on the climbs, including 60 mph winds, rain and snow, while also dealing with severe weather warnings.

Amanda climbed the three peaks on ‘no sleep’, two of which were in pitch darkness.

The challenge finally came to an end at 8:15 a.m., 24 hours after she first set out, as Amanda at 4,411 feet toasts the triumph with a glass of fizz.

The star climbed 10,476 feet in just 24 hours along with a team of “Mandy’s Mountaineers,” made up of incredible people from many of the charities Global’s Make Some Noise supports.

The team has raised money for Heart’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise, which supports small charities that work hard in our communities to help those who need it most.