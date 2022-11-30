Amanda Holden transforms into Marilyn Monroe for secret TV project

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amanda Holden made a glamorous figure when she transformed into Marilyn Monroe for a TV project she’s filming with Sky.

The Britian’s Got Talent judge, 51, looked sensational as she wore a platinum blonde wig that resembled Marilyn’s famous style as she posed for a photo shoot.

The star sported a bold red lip and dramatic eye makeup as she posed on a bed with a blanket wrapped around her.

Stunning: Amanda Holden made a glamorous figure while transforming into Marilyn Monroe for a TV project she’s filming with Sky

Amanda hasn’t revealed what the project was for, but she did tag Sky in another post on her Instagram Stories.

On Tuesday, the actress transformed into another famous figure from the past when she shared a photo of herself as Egypt’s Queen Cleopatra.

She wore a shoulder-length black wig with heavy bangs and a striking gold headpiece as she posed in a bath.

Alongside the post, the media personality wrote: “Dress up day again…”

‘Me as Marilyn Monroe’: Amanda didn’t reveal what the project was for, but she did tag Sky in another post on her Instagram Stories

It comes after Amanda appeared in high spirits on Thursday when she dressed up as a nun channeling the hit movie Sister Act for a hilarious TikTok video.

The beauty rocked an all black dress that fell to the floor with a large black and white cape draped over her shoulders.

The judges on Britain’s Got Talent hid her long blonde locks under a striking white headdress as she danced around in the daring costumed ensemble.

The beauty added a large dazzling silver cross around her neck as she shuffled toward the camera before raising her arms in the air.

Beaming: On Tuesday, the actress transformed into another famous figure from the past when she shared a photo of herself as the Egyptian queen Cleopatra

Amanda appears to be singing along in an old stone building with a concrete floor, long benches and fairy lights.

She wrote on the post, “Sister Mandy Clarence #hallelujah #sisteract.”

The radio host also re-shared the entertaining clip to her Instagram Stories for her 1.8 million followers to enjoy.

The post comes after Amanda publicly negotiated her Britain’s Got Talent contract with Simon Cowell live on stage.

The star has been a judge on the ITV talent show for 15 years and is in talks to apply for her 16th year.

‘Sister Mandy Clarence’: Amanda appeared in high spirits on Thursday as she dressed up as a nun channeling the hit movie Sister Act for a hilarious TikTok video

However, Amanda chose to bring up their contractual arrangements while introducing her boss at Monday’s Variety Club Showbusiness Awards, telling him, “The deal isn’t done yet.”

She opened with an overwhelming tribute to her boyfriend Simon, 61, before receiving the exceptional generosity in philanthropy gong, The Mirror reports.

But quickly brushing it aside, Amanda joked about her contract, telling the audience, “I’m currently negotiating my 16th year with Britain’s Got Talent.”

To which the music magnate replied: ‘The deal is done.’

However, the blonde beauty was eager to play hard from the audience, as she then cheekily joked, “No, it’s not.” The deal isn’t done.’