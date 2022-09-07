Amanda Holden suffers a wardrobe malfunction as her mini dress bursts open

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

With her work ensembles, she often demonstrates her stunning sense of style.

But Amanda Holden showed a little more than she expected on Tuesday when her dress burst open as she showed off her outfit in an Instagram video.

The presenter, 51, went to work at Heart FM in the canary yellow Alice McCall mini dress, but she soon suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the brass buttons at the front opened – with Amanda blaming the incident for the wine.

Oops! Amanda Holden showed off a little more than she expected on Tuesday when her dress burst open as she showed off her outfit in an Instagram video

Amanda filmed herself talking about her striking look when suddenly the top popped open mid-sentence.

She commented, “Today I’m wearing Alice McCall with a pretty brass button that – ooh – keeps popping open because of the amount of rosé I drank!”

Amanda quickly laughed off the mistake before striking a pose and walking sultry from the camera.

Ooh! The presenter, 51, went to work at Heart FM in the canary yellow Alice McCall mini dress, but she soon suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the brass buttons at the front opened – with Amanda blaming the incident on wine

Despite her wardrobe faux pas, the BGT judges looked sensational as she showed off her slim physique and holiday tan in the sophisticated fitted dress with gold button details.

The mum of two paired the dress with nude suede pointed toe heels, a matching orange handbag and oversized sunglasses.

The star happily showed off her look on Instagram as she posed seductively with a phone before sexually leaning over a desk.

On Monday, Amanda and Ashley Roberts returned to work on Heart FM after a break for the summer break.

Excuse me! Amanda filmed herself talking about her striking look when suddenly the top popped open mid-sentence

Blame the booze: she commented, “Today I’m wearing Alice McCall with a pretty brass button that — ooh — keeps popping open because of the amount of rosé I’ve drunk!”

No Effort: Amanda quickly laughed the mistake off before striking a pose and sullying away from the camera

To celebrate the return to the airwaves, a photo of Amanda with Jamie Theakston, 51, and Ashley, 40, was shared on Heart Radio’s Instagram account.

‘We are back! Come and join the madness live on Global Player,” the post read.

Amanda has just returned to the UK after a trip to Italy and Greece with her daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris Hughes.

Oh hi! The star happily showed her look on Instagram as she posed seductively with a phone before sexually leaning over a desk

She made sure to share lots of bikini photos with fans while documenting her travels.

Still, for Amanda, the trip was a mixture of business and pleasure.

She and comedian Alan Carr were in the country filming a BBC real estate show together – where they are renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.