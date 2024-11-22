Amanda Holden steals the show in a glitzy green co-ord as she leads the red carpet arrivals at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance

Amanda Holden stole the show in a dazzling green ensemble as she led the red carpet arrivals at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance on Friday.

The annual fundraising event has returned to London’s Royal Albert Hall and will see a host of famous faces and the winner of Britain’s Got Talent perform in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Heart FM breakfast presenter, 52, and her TV husband Alan Carr, 48, have teamed up this year to present the long-awaited show.

Amanda showed off her amazing figure in a sequin padded shoulder crop top and long ruffled skirt.

The blonde beauty couldn’t wipe the smile off her face as she posed on the red carpet ahead of her hosting duties.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, 45, looked incredibly chic in a one-shouldered black dress and jeweled skirt.

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas radiated elegance in a strapless silver sequin dress before her performance.

American singer and actress Vanessa Williams, 61, looked ageless in a navy blue one-shoulder ruffled dress.

The duo has conquered viewers with their two documentary series Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job and Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job, the latter recently renewed for a third season.

Their fun dynamic is a hit with fans, who love the TV personalities separately, but even more as a couple.

Alan said: “I am absolutely thrilled to have been asked to return to present the Royal Variety Performance so soon. What a compliment and honour!

‘Being able to host this magical evening with my best friend and TV wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me.

“If I have half the fun I had three years ago, then we’ll all be in for a real treat.”

Amanda said: “It is truly a great honor to host the Royal Variety Performance this year.” I’m still pinching myself!

“This is my dream job and Alan is a true friend. We are already bursting with ideas and enthusiasm. It will be a very fun night!

“I have worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and feel very proud to see all of our winners perform for the Royal Family.

‘This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s do it!’

Amanda wore a touch of natural makeup with a touch of color on her lips.

Sophie cut an elegant figure in her corset-style dress.

Alan Carr looked incredibly dapper in a navy tuxedo with a lizard brooch on his lapel

Lorraine Kelly wore a white graphic t-shirt with the words Love Is All Around for Lorraine’s campaign.

Sydnie Christmas was the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent and will be accompanied by Dave Arch and The Royal Variety Orchestra for her award-winning performance.

Elton John and David Furnish will sing a song from their new musical The Devil Wears Prada, along with Vanessa Williams and the rest of the cast.

There will also be an exclusive medley from Cameron Mackintosh’s production of the much-loved musical Oliver! and a performance by the cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Starlight Express.

Taking to the stage will be this year’s Eurovision winner Nemo, triple Brit Award winner James Bay and disco queen Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who will perform her latest hit and much-loved classic Murder on The Dance Floor.

America’s world-class magicians and comedy duo Penn and Teller will fly in especially for the show, plus host and magician Stephen Mulhern will wow royalty with tricks and illusions.

Cirque Du Soleil will present a world exclusive of its Las Vegas show ‘Ovo’, and the English National Ballet will perform ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ from its Christmas production of ‘Nutcracker’.

Ellie Taylor of Ted Lasso fame and political comedian Matt Forde will present a comedy round-up of the year, alongside writer and comedian Scott Bennett and Scottish comedian Larry Dean.

Cirque Du Soleil to make a world exclusive of its popular Las Vegas show ‘Ovo’

Lorraine Kelly will be making a very special appearance on this year’s show with her Change and Check choir led by iconic singing star Marti Pellow and some surprise special guests.

The choir, made up of women who detected their breast cancer through Lorraine’s campaign, will perform Love Is All Around.

The team behind the smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong will release a sneak peek and first public performance of their hilarious new West End show, The Comedy About Spies, coming to the West End next year.

And American actress and singer Marisha Wallace will perform a spectacular number and will also lead this year’s National Anthem accompanied by the Welsh Guards Band’s Fanfare Trumpeters.

The 2024 Royal Variety Performance will be broadcast on television over the Christmas and New Year holidays.