Amanda Holden shows off her incredible figure in a skimpy blue bikini in Sicily

She has enjoyed a vacation filled with her two daughters and husband Chris Hughes.

And on Friday, Amanda Holden, 51, took to Instagram to share another glamorous photo as they soak up the sun on a lavish boat in Sicily.

The TV personality showed off her incredible figure in a blue triangle bikini which she topped with a green patterned shirt in the snap she posted to her Instagram Stories.

Looks good: On Friday, Amanda Holden, 51, took to Instagram to share a glam blue bikini photo of herself soaking up the sun on a lavish boat while in Sicily

The Heart Radio presenter sheltered from the hot weather under a large black sun visor that kept her blond locks out of her face.

She enjoyed the incredible views as she looked out over the ocean while holding her hat and adorning it with layered gold chains.

Amanda completed her holiday attire with a black crossbody handbag and held her phone in her hand.

The Instagram story follows after Amanda took to TikTok last week to boogie as she jokingly danced alongside her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, with the trio bearing a striking resemblance.

Wow: The TV personality looked nothing short of sensational as she lit up the sun in the incredible snap

The family was joined by Alan Carr, with whom she is currently filming a new show on the Mediterranean island, and a group of others for the video.

Amanda wore a white sundress with a v-neckline, cut-out and spaghetti straps for the video, while her blonde locks were left in a soft curl.

Lexi also wore a white dress with a puff sleeve design, giggling for the playful video.

Breaking a move: The photo follows after Amanda showed off her dancing skills on Saturday as she enjoyed a boogie for a TikTok video in Sicily

Lookalike: She jokingly danced alongside her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, with the trio bearing a striking resemblance

Matching: The trio wore all white dresses for the fun-filled evening

Beauty: Amanda’s blonde locks were left in a soft curl, while she opted for a radiant makeup palette

While Hollie stood next to Alan, while Amanda’s mother held the boy because it seemed to be a family affair.

For one video, the camera started on her as she danced towards it, before heading to the group – where Alan, Hollie and Lexi all showed off their skills.

While another showed the Chatty Man as the middle dancer, before panting to Amanda and her daughters dancing side by side.

Going for it: Her eldest daughter Lexi, 16, giggled while dancing while wearing a white puff-sleeved dress

Group: Alan Carr laughed as he stood next to Lexi, with Amanda’s mother next to him too

Britain’s Got Talent jury captioned the video: ‘Fornite moves to Sicily’.

Chatty Man: The comedian also posted his own video where he started off with the camera on himself

Amanda has been updating her 1.8 million Instagram followers with family snaps from their outing, as she alternates some work with vacation time.

She and Alan are currently filming a BBC property show together, renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.

With her family accompanying her on this filming trip, it comes after she enjoyed a trip to Greece with them – sharing a slew of sun-kissed photos.