Amanda Holden shares fun clip doing a handstand

They have a very close mother-daughter bond.

And Amanda Holden shared a fun clip to her Instagram grid on Friday as she walked around with her lookalike daughter Hollie, ten.

The presenter, 51, showed her impressive strength as she performed a perfect handstand before striking a series of other crazy poses.

Animation: Amanda Holden shared a fun clip to her Instagram grid on Friday as she walked around with her lookalike daughter Hollie, ten.

In other parts of the clip set to a funky beat, Hollie sat on Amanda’s back and held her arms outstretched to fly through the air.

They also both leaned their heads into the camera shot before it quickly cut into a very close-up view of them.

Amanda showed off her toned abs as she did the handstand in a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts, while Hollie wore a white shirt and cream shorts.

Nice! The presenter, 51, showed her impressive strength as she performed a perfect handstand before striking a series of other crazy poses

Looking around: They also both bowed their heads in the camera shot before it quickly cut into a very close up view of them

It comes after Amanda was the proud mom every inch as she beamed next to her family for an Instagram snap on Wednesday.

The TV personality posed alongside her lookalike daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie and husband Chris Hughes in a snap as they enjoy a family outing in the sun.

The Heart radio host appeared to be enjoying a luxurious getaway with her family as she styled her blonde locks into beach waves.

Summer Style: Amanda showed off her toned abs while doing the handstand in a white T-shirt and navy blue shorts while Hollie wore a white shirt and cream shorts

Nice video: in a later part of the clip, Hollie came right up to the camera and grinned widely

Amanda opted for a chic white V-neckline dress with tassels while layering two gold chains to complete the look.

She added a pop of color to the number with a vibrant red manicure and kept her locks pushed out of her face with her sunglasses on her head.

Meanwhile, husband Chris coordinated with his beau in a loose white shirt as he fashioned his dark locks around his face.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Lexi, wore a cream-colored tie-front crop shirt, with her long blonde locks straight out of a center parting and adorned with a pair of hoop earrings.

Lexi sported a glamorous makeup palette with dark eyeliner, pink blush and a matte pink lipstick.

Her sister Hollie stood out from the crowd in a vibrant pink number that also matched her bold lipstick.

Amanda captioned the photos: ‘Team photo’.

Several familiar faces took to the comment section of the post, including Ruth Langford who wrote, “What a beautiful family.”

‘Team photo’: It comes after Amanda was the proud mom every inch as she beamed next to her family for an Instagram snap on Wednesday

Vicky Pattison also left some sweet words: “The genetics is this picture,” and Amanda’s co-host Ashley Roberts added: “What a quad.”

Amanda has previously revealed that Lexi will finish her education before embarking on her burgeoning modeling career.

In March, she announced that her eldest daughter has signed a contract with modeling agency Storm, following in her mother’s footsteps in show business.

She said: “Lexi was approached last year and it was clear we were waiting until she was 16 to sign something. It’s something she really wants to do, so I’m taking over from her.

“She’s a very quiet girl, but she knows her own mind. She is very smart and wants to continue her studies.

“There’s no pressure and we’ll see what happens. But finishing her education is her plan, she will have our support whatever she decides to do.’