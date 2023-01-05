Amanda Holden shares cheeky picture of herself grabbing Carol Vorderman’s breast

<!–

Amanda Holden shared a cheeky snap of herself clutching Carol Vorderman’s chest after hosting Heart FM’s Breakfast Show on Thursday.

The judges on Britain’s Got Talent, 51, made sure all eyes were on her in a vibrant pink off-the-shoulder midi dress as she mastered her TV personality boyfriend, 62.

During the show, former Countdown star Carol hit back at a rather personal question from Jamie Theakston about her sex life.

Amanda told her co-host on the air saying, “That’s very personal, Jamie Theakston! You would never ask a lady that.’

Carol quickly replied, “Again, I have another theory in life, life is chapters, life is very changeable, I am now 62. So over the last 10 years I have had some special friends.

‘All single! Everyone is fine, and there’s no harm, and that’s all good.’

The math prodigy flaunted her ageless figure in a form-fitting black jumpsuit as she left the studio wearing a white trench coat.

She tightened her waist with a thick black belt and added inches to her body in a pair of shiny lace-up boots.

Carol later took to Instagram to share a series of photos with the hosts after the chat — including the image featuring the sassy Amanda.

Amanda was stunned as she showed off her incredible legs in a hot pink ribbed midi dress with a thigh-high slit as she sauntered out of the Heart FM studios.

The TV personality added inches to her physique in a pair of pointy-toe fuchsia heels and carried her belongings in a chic black designer bag.

The broadcaster made her way through central London, hiding behind thick dark sunglasses as she flashed a smile for the cameras.

Amanda applied a luminous makeup palette to accentuate her beauty, including a touch of pink lipstick.

The presenter let down her long blonde locks while accessorizing with a simple gold necklace and tiny earrings.

Amanda showed off her radiant tan in the eye-catching outfit following her lavish holiday in Mauritius for the New Year.

Amazing: Carol tightened her waist with a thick black belt and added inches to her frame in a pair of shiny lace-up boots