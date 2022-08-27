Amanda Holden reveals her natural glow whilst on a sun-soaked getaway with her daughter Hollie

<!–

Amanda Holden, 51, revealed her natural beauty in a radiant holiday photo while on a sun-filled outing with her youngest daughter Hollie.

The Britain’s Got Talent jury took to Instagram on Friday to share the sweet selfie with her 1.8 million followers.

The beauty often takes to Instagram to update her fans on what she’s been up to this past summer and she recently posted a selection of healthy snaps from her recent vacation to Tresco, Isles of Scilly.

Mother and daughter: Amanda Holden, 51, recently revealed her natural beauty in a radiant holiday photo while on a sun-filled getaway with daughter Hollie

In one of the sweet shots, she can be seen with her 10-year-old daughter Hollie, who she shares with her husband Chris Hughes.

She captioned the sweet snap with ‘Me and #HRH’

Amanda also shared some snaps of the beautiful location which is a tourist attraction.

She shared another glowing photo of herself on a bicycle with a sandy beach and boats in the background.

Vacation: The beauty often takes to Instagram to update her fans on what she’s been up to over the summer. And she recently posted a selection of healthy snaps from her recent vacation to Tresco, Isles of Scilly

The glam star donned a simple yet chic outfit which consisted of a striped white and green top and a pair of matching green denim shorts.

She captioned the natural bike snap with “Love this place.” My favorite in the world.’

‘No cars, great people, fantastic food, no fuss..just peace and family time… ❤️ #Tresco.’

The sweet Tresco photos come after Amanda recently showed off her incredible figure in a series of bikini-clad photos while on vacation in Sicily.

And in one of the snappy snaps, Amanda looked sensational in a tiny white bikini as she posed on a rock by the crystal clear waters.