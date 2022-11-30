Amanda Holden reunites with Lisa Faulkner while leaving Heart FM

She has long been known for making a style statement with her looks.

And Amanda Holden put on another fashion-forward show when she enjoyed a surprise reunion with her boyfriend Lisa Faulkner outside of Heart FM on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent judge looked chic in a cream blouse with a bow and a gray jumper and skirt as she hugged her boyfriend at Global Studios in London.

Best friends! Amanda Holden put on another fashion-forward show as she enjoyed a surprise reunion with boyfriend Lisa Faulkner outside of Heart FM on Wednesday

Flaunting her refined sense of style, Amanda opted for a simple white blouse with bows under a cozy cream sweater.

The presenter paired the top with a matching knit midi skirt and white pointed heels as she rushed to meet Lisa after the pair crossed paths outside.

Lisa was also stylishly dressed in a cozy brown plaid coat with black corduroy pants and carried her essentials in a Gucci handbag.

Stylish: The judges on Britain’s Got Talent looked chic in a cream blouse with bows and a gray jumper and skirt

Luxurious: Flaunting her refined sense of style, Amanda opted for a simple white blouse with bows under a cozy cream sweater

Glam: The presenter paired the top with a matching knit midi skirt and white pointed-toe heels as she rushed to meet Lisa after the pair crossed paths outside

It comes after Amanda said ‘the deal is not done’ about her return for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent.

She teased Simon Cowell that her 15 years on the ITV talent reality competition didn’t mean she was a permanent addition to the panel alongside rumored departing judge David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and himself.

While paying tribute to the 61-year-old TV executive at the Variety Club Awards on Tuesday, Amanda told the audience: “I’m currently negotiating my 16th year with Britain’s Got Talent.”

Nice to see you here! As Amanda left the Heart FM studios, she bumped into her friend Lisa, and the delighted couple rushed to embrace

Together again! The pair shared a hug after they crossed paths in the middle of the capital after Amanda completed her morning hosting of Heart FM

Simon responded by whispering, “The deal is done.”

She replied, “No, it isn’t. The deal isn’t done.’

Meanwhile, David Walliams’ future on the show is “up in the air” as the 51-year-old comedian is rumored to be leaving the judging panel of the next series.

David has reportedly quit the ITV show ahead of the 2023 series weeks after being forced to apologize for describing an older contestant as a ‘c***’ and making vile sexual comments about a woman who participated.

But despite the backlash, Amanda publicly supported her co-star as she proudly declared herself “team David.”

Will she come back? It comes after Amanda said ‘the deal is not done’ about her return for the next season of Britain’s Got Talent

Speaking about the future of Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda told Good Morning Britain on Monday: ‘I’d like to see the judging panel look like it used to be. I think we’re a great team, we’re a family.’

Directly asked if she was “Team David,” she replied, “Of course I’m Team David.”

David’s co-stars, Simon, Amanda and Alesha are negotiating their contracts for 2023. None of them have signed a deal yet.

A spokesman said: ‘The jury for Britain’s Got Talent 2023 will be announced in due course.

“It is currently very much up in the air whether David will take part in next year’s show. However, no decision has been made yet.’

Reports: Meanwhile, David Walliams’ future on the show is ‘up in the air’ as the 51-year-old comedian is rumored to step away from judging the next series

The auditions don’t start for another two months, so it is believed none of the judges have been officially contracted to the show.

Questions were raised about David’s future on the program after ‘disrespectful comments’ he made about BGT contestants in a recording of an audition show at the London Palladium were leaked in January 2020, prompting him to apologise.

In leaked footage, he said, “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub and think you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

He repeated, “She thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t.”

The Little Britain star added: “I know, she just says, ‘Oh, f*** off! I said she thinks you want to fuck her, but you don’t. It’s the last thing on your mind, but she says, “Yeah, I bet you do!” No, I won’t!’

David insisted the conversations were “never meant to be shared,” but said sorry.

In a statement, he said: “I want to apologize to the people I made disrespectful comments about during film breaks for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never meant to be shared. Still, I’m sorry.’

An ITV spokesperson said: ‘We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations and we have spoken to the producers of Britain’s Got Talent.

“Duty of care to all participants in all of our programs is always paramount and we have established protocols and guidelines for all our manufacturing partners.”