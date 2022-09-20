Amanda Holden puts on a leggy display in a turquoise tuxedo dress

She spent last week as an itinerant reporter, chatting with the audience as they waited for hours to see the Queen in state in Westminster Hall.

And when Amanda Holden returned to the office, she looked glamorous in a form-fitting turquoise tuxedo dress, which was buttoned up at the front.

The TV and radio host, 51, put on a leggy display in the thigh-grazing garment, which she paired with a pair of black stilettos.

Amanda carried a black bag with a gold chain strap over her shoulder and adorned with a selection of delicate necklaces and sunglasses.

The mother of two wore her honey blonde locks loose in a puffy style and opted for a full makeup with a lick of lipstick.

Amanda went to Westminster Hall on Friday to speak with the public queuing to view the Queen’s casket following Her Majesty’s death on Thursday, September 8 in Balmoral, Scotland.

The presenter exchanged the radio studio for the masses of gloomy Britons for the news.

The TV personality shared clips of her visit to Instagram, writing that there were “Friendships forever forged in shared grief” among the crowd.

The star shared a video with her 1.8 million followers as she looked out: "I am privileged to speak to some of you who are in line coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was unbelievable.. friendships forged forever in shared grief..'

And as he spoke to the audience, a member of the line admitted that he had waited about ten hours at night, while Amanda then wondered, “Oh my god, so you made friends with all these people?”

“All the while they’ve kept everyone going and we’ve kept each other going the whole time, we would be lost today without each other,” the interviewee said.

Amanda describes the atmosphere this way: “It’s quite gloomy and emotional if I’m honest and they all say the same thing – that it was an incredible experience and that the silence is just beautiful.”

Shared grief: She shared a video with her 1.8 million followers as she looked out, the star wrote: ‘I am privileged to speak to some of you who are standing in line coming out of Westminster Hall this morning. The atmosphere and camaraderie was incredible.. friendships forged forever in shared sorrow…

Amanda also posted a family photo to Instagram Stories on Sunday as she and her family paid tribute to the Queen in Windsor.

The Heart FM radio host had taken her two children Alexa (16) and Hollie (10), her mother Judith Mary Harrison (72) and stepfather Leslie Collistor (75) to lay flowers the day before the Monarch was buried. on Monday.

The family resemblance was evident with Amanda looking just like her beautiful mother.