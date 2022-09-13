Amanda Holden puts on a chic display in green and white polka dot dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amanda Holden continued her daily fashion parade Tuesday as she left her job at Heart FM.

The TV and radio star showed off her chic looks as she made her way through London’s Leicester Square after presenting her breakfast show.

As she walked to her car, the stylish star looked stunning in a smart green polka dot dress.

Beautiful in green: Amanda Holden continued her daily fashion parade on Tuesday as she left her job at Heart FM in London

Amanda showed off her slim physique in the satin midi, with chic details including an oversized white collar.

She accessorized the LK Bennett dress with matching white stiletto heels and slung a khaki green leather bag over her shoulder.

Oversized sunglasses completed her chic work ensemble.

Tuesday’s look: The TV and radio star showed off her chic looks as she made her way through London’s Leicester Square after presenting her breakfast show

Chic dress: Amanda showed off her slim physique in the satin midi, with chic details including an oversized white collar

On Friday, Amanda made a gloomy impression as she joined the crowd outside the palace to pay tribute to Her Majesty.

Amanda shared a photo of the rose with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, with the royal residence in the background.

And as she filmed for her Stories, she carefully placed the single flower among the piles of floral arrangements that adorned the gates.

The pink grandiflora rose ‘Queen Elizabeth’ was introduced in 1954, a year after her coronation, in honor of the Queen.

Accessories: She accessorized the LK Bennett dress with matching white stiletto heels and slung a khaki green leather bag over her shoulder

It followed in the tradition of naming flowers after monarchs, her ancestor Queen Victoria is commemorated with the bourbon rose ‘La Reine Victoria’.

Amanda decided to pay her respects after presenting her Heart Radio Breakfast show in nearby Leicester Square.

Wearing a navy blue midi dress with a half sleeve and a metal belt detail, she seemed gloomy as she joined the crowd.

While the star also took to social media to share an emotional post following the sad news, sharing photos of Her Majesty’s reign.

Tribute: Amanda paid tribute to the Queen on Friday as she laid a floribunda rose in her honor outside Buckingham Palace

Respect: Amanda shared a photo of the rose with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, with the royal residence in the background

She wrote: ‘I think we all believed that our queen would live forever.. her grace, good humor and indomitable spirit were the backbone of Britain..

“I can’t imagine our country without her… #GodsavetheQueen.”

Amanda has had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

‘God Save The Queen’: While she also took to social media to share an emotional post following the sad news, sharing photos of Her Majesty’s reign

Royal Highness: Amanda has had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home