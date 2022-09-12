Amanda Holden means business in a navy belted suit

She paid her respects to the Queen on Friday when she laid a rose in front of Queen Elizabeth in her honor outside Buckingham Palace – a day after she died at the age of 96.

And Amanda Holden meant it Monday when she went to work at Heart FM in London’s Leicester Square, wearing a navy blue suit and belt from The Fold.

The radio host, 51, smiled a little in the two-piece dress with a kimono-style belt at the waist.

Dressed and Booted: Amanda Holden believed she was doing business in a navy suit with a belt as she went to work Monday after a VERY gloomy visit to pay tribute to Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace

Business time: Amanda went to Eart FM in London’s Leicester Square wearing a navy suit with belt from The Fold

She wore black high heels and a matching handbag as she walked to the studios.

Her suit is from an award-winning British brand that aims to empower women to achieve their ambitions.

Once in the studios, Amanda shared a few more photos of herself in the ensemble.

Meanwhile, Amanda made a gloomy impression when she joined the crowd outside the palace to pay tribute to Her Majesty – in a beautiful blue dress.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon at age 96 in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Tribute: Amanda paid tribute to the Queen on Friday when she laid a floribunda rose in her honor outside Buckingham Palace – following Her Majesty’s passing on Thursday afternoon

Back to the grind… On Monday she wore black high heels and a matching handbag as she went to the studios

Amanda shared a photo of the rose with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, with the royal residence in the background.

And as she filmed for her Stories, she carefully placed the single flower among the piles of floral arrangements that adorned the gates.

The pink grandiflora rose ‘Queen Elizabeth’ was introduced in 1954, a year after her coronation, in honor of the Queen.

It followed in the tradition of naming flowers after monarchs, her ancestor Queen Victoria is commemorated with the bourbon rose ‘La Reine Victoria’.

Respect: Amanda shared a photo of the rose with her 1.8 million Instagram followers, with the royal residence in the background

Honor: The pink grandiflora rose ‘Queen Elizabeth’ was introduced in honor of the Queen in 1954, one year after her coronation

Amanda decided to pay her respects after presenting her Heart Radio Breakfast show in nearby Leicester Square.

Wearing a navy blue midi dress with a half sleeve and a metal belt detail, she seemed gloomy as she joined the crowd.

While the star also took to social media to share an emotional post following the sad news, sharing photos of Her Majesty’s reign.

Filled with flowers: Amanda filmed for her stories and carefully placed the single flower among the piles of floral arrangements that adorned the gates

Slim: She wore a navy blue midi dress with half sleeves and a metal belt, she looked gloomy as she joined the crowd

She wrote: ‘I think we all believed that our queen would live forever.. her grace, good humor and indomitable spirit were the backbone of Britain..

“I can’t imagine our country without her… #GodsavetheQueen.”

Amanda has had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Earlier this year, the presenter enjoyed a morning royal party at Clarence House in London at celebrates the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home charity, for which she is an ambassador.

Amanda greeted Battersea’s royal patron Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall and now Queen Consort, with kisses as they joined Paul O’Grady and some very sweet dogs at the garden reception.

‘God Save The Queen’: While she also took to social media to share an emotional post following the sad news, sharing photos of Her Majesty’s reign

Royal Highness: Amanda has had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home

Tribute: Amanda laid a rose at the gates of the palace as she paid her respects

A period of national mourning has now begun for the Queen, which will last until the end of the day of her state funeral.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of God Save The Queen rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers from Long Live the King.

Royal greeting: Earlier this year, the presenter enjoyed a morning of royal company where she greeted Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall and now Queen Consort, with kisses

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.