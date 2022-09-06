WhatsNew2Day
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a tangerine dress as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts

By Merry

Amanda Holden puts on a leggy show in a mandarin mini dress as Ashley Roberts flashes her abs in a knit combo as they leave Heart FM

By Laura Fox for Mailonline

Published: 12:17, 6 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:23, 6 Sep 2022

After a long summer break, they went back to work on Heart FM this week.

And Amanda Holden continued her curbside fashion show as she donned a leggy tangerine mini dress on Tuesday as she left Global Studios.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury wore a leggy display in the chic dress as her co-presenter Ashley Roberts donned a black and white knit suit as they headed home after shooting the Heart Breakfast show.

Sensational: Amanda Holden put on a leggy show in a sassy mini dress as she left Heart FM

Sensational: Amanda Holden put on a leggy show in a sassy mini dress (left) as she left Heart FM with co-host Ashley Roberts (right) on Tuesday

Amanda showed off her svelte physique and holiday tan in Alice McCall’s sophisticated orange dress, featuring long sleeves and gold button details.

The mum of two paired the dress with nude suede pointed toe heels, a matching orange handbag and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ashley showed off her taut stomach in a Michael Kors co-ord that included a cropped sweater and a matching skirt featuring the designer’s signature diamond print.

Glamed up: Britain's Got Talent judges wore a leggy display in the chic dress as she left Global Studios in London

Stylish: Amanda showed off her slim physique and holiday tan in Alice McCall's sophisticated orange long sleeve dress with gold button details

Style star: The mum of two paired the dress with nude suede pointed toe heels

Lovely: She completed her look with a matching orange handbag as she jumped into a waiting car

Style star: The mum of two paired the dress with nude suede pointed toe heels, a matching orange handbag and oversized sunglasses

The star paired her look with a black crocodile leather handbag and matching pointed heels, and completed her outfit with chic cat-eye sunglasses.

On Monday, Ashley and Amanda returned to work on Heart FM after a break for the summer break.

To celebrate the return to the airwaves, a photo of Amanda with Jamie Theakston, 51, and Ashley Roberts, 40, was shared on Heart Radio’s Instagram account.

‘We are back! Come and join the madness live on Global Player,” the post read.

Perfection: Meanwhile, Ashley showed off her flat stomach in a Michael Kors combination that consisted of a cropped sweater and a matching skirt

Style star: the second part featured the designer's signature diamond and mottled print

Departure: she went home after presenting Heart's breakfast show

Style star: The second piece featured the designer’s signature diamond and mottled print as she went home after presenting Heart’s breakfast show

Stunner: The star paired her look with a black crocodile leather handbag and matching pointed heels, and finished her outfit with chic cat-eye sunglasses

Excited: Ashley cut a stylish figure in her black and white outfit

Flawless: Her blonde locks styled in a simple ponytail

Excited: Ashley cut a stylish figure in her black and white outfit, with her blonde locks styled in a simple ponytail

Amanda has just returned to the UK after a trip to Italy and Greece with her daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris Hughes.

She made sure to share lots of bikini photos with fans while documenting her travels.

Still, for Amanda, the trip was a mixture of business and pleasure.

She and comedian Alan Carr were in the country filming a BBC real estate show together – where they are renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.

'We are back!' To celebrate the return to the airwaves, a photo of Amanda with Jamie Theakston, 51, and Ashley Roberts, 40, was shared on Heart Radio Instagram on Monday.

