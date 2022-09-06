Amanda Holden looks leggy in a tangerine dress as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts

<!–

After a long summer break, they went back to work on Heart FM this week.

And Amanda Holden continued her curbside fashion show as she donned a leggy tangerine mini dress on Tuesday as she left Global Studios.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury wore a leggy display in the chic dress as her co-presenter Ashley Roberts donned a black and white knit suit as they headed home after shooting the Heart Breakfast show.

Amanda showed off her svelte physique and holiday tan in Alice McCall’s sophisticated orange dress, featuring long sleeves and gold button details.

The mum of two paired the dress with nude suede pointed toe heels, a matching orange handbag and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Ashley showed off her taut stomach in a Michael Kors co-ord that included a cropped sweater and a matching skirt featuring the designer’s signature diamond print.

The star paired her look with a black crocodile leather handbag and matching pointed heels, and completed her outfit with chic cat-eye sunglasses.

On Monday, Ashley and Amanda returned to work on Heart FM after a break for the summer break.

To celebrate the return to the airwaves, a photo of Amanda with Jamie Theakston, 51, and Ashley Roberts, 40, was shared on Heart Radio’s Instagram account.

‘We are back! Come and join the madness live on Global Player,” the post read.

Amanda has just returned to the UK after a trip to Italy and Greece with her daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris Hughes.

She made sure to share lots of bikini photos with fans while documenting her travels.

Still, for Amanda, the trip was a mixture of business and pleasure.

She and comedian Alan Carr were in the country filming a BBC real estate show together – where they are renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.