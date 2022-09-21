Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts both looked sensational as they left Global Studios after hosting their Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, put on a leggy show in a high-waisted Ted Baker pencil skirt with a split front as she walked through central London.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges paired the look with a sheer ruffled blouse from Reiss to the front and completed the look with a pair of white stilettos.

The mother of two wore her honey blonde locks loose in a puffy style and opted for a full makeup look.

Amanda looked impeccable wearing a white handbag and completed the look with oversized sunglasses.

Ashley, 41, also sported a few shades as she rocked an edgy look in a belted leather mini shirt dress with patch pockets.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked incredible as she stepped out in a pair of leather knee-high boots.

While rummaging through Leicester Square, the television and radio personality stuffed her belongings into a Balenciaga bag costing a dazzling £1,900.

Ashley tied her blonde locks off her face while shielding her eyes behind retro sunglasses.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley was horrified by a “stalker fixated on her” and showed up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection reinforced over concerns about the man’s appearance at her home.

London police have arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.

Managers at Heart’s parent company Global personally provided greater security for Ashley, The Sun reported at the time.

An industry source said at the time: “It has been a worrying time for Ashley, but she has remained calm, level-headed and focused on her work in her day-to-day life.

“Global has been excellent in providing security to escort Ashley in and out of the building as her safety is paramount.

“She is grateful for the support from the police who responded efficiently to her reports. She has many good friends around her.’