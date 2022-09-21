WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts

Entertainment
By Merry
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 30
1663767146 769 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 31
1663767148 796 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 32
1663767149 569 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 33
1663767150 895 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 34
1663767151 904 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 35
1663767153 327 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 36
1663767154 594 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 37
1663767155 788 Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she
Amanda Holden looks leggy in a pencil skirt as she leaves Heart FM with Ashley Roberts 38
Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince
1660097017 991 Kate Middleton writes to a six year old girl who invited Prince
<!–

Amanda Holden puts on a leggy show in a high-waisted pencil skirt while Ashley Roberts rocks a leather look as they leave Heart FM

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline

Published: 14:19, September 21, 2022 | Updated: 14:27, 21 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts both looked sensational as they left Global Studios after hosting their Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, put on a leggy show in a high-waisted Ted Baker pencil skirt with a split front as she walked through central London.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges paired the look with a sheer ruffled blouse from Reiss to the front and completed the look with a pair of white stilettos.

Chic: Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden put on a leggy show after hosting her Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday
Chic: Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden put on a leggy show after hosting her Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday
Stunner: Her radio colleague Ashley Roberts wore a few shades while rocking an edgy look in a belted leather mini shirt dress with patch pockets
Stunner: Her radio colleague Ashley Roberts wore a few shades while rocking an edgy look in a belted leather mini shirt dress with patch pockets

Showing off their stuff: Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts looked sensational as they left Global Studios after hosting their Heart Radio breakfast show on Wednesday

The mother of two wore her honey blonde locks loose in a puffy style and opted for a full makeup look.

Amanda looked impeccable wearing a white handbag and completed the look with oversized sunglasses.

Ashley, 41, also sported a few shades as she rocked an edgy look in a belted leather mini shirt dress with patch pockets.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked incredible as she stepped out in a pair of leather knee-high boots.

Work it: Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, put on a leggy show in a high-waisted Ted Baker pencil skirt with a split front as she walked through central London
Work it: Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, put on a leggy show in a high-waisted Ted Baker pencil skirt with a split front as she walked through central London
Out the door in style: The Britain's Got Talent judges paired the look with a sheer ruffle-front blouse from Reiss and completed the look with a pair of white stilettos
Out the door in style: The Britain's Got Talent judges paired the look with a sheer ruffle-front blouse from Reiss and completed the look with a pair of white stilettos

Work it: Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda, 51, put on a leggy show in a high-waisted Ted Baker pencil skirt with a split front as she walked through central London

Radiant: The mother of two wore her honey blonde locks loose in a blown-out style and opted for full makeup
Radiant: The mother of two wore her honey blonde locks loose in a blown-out style and opted for full makeup

Radiant: The mother of two wore her honey blonde locks loose in a blown-out style and opted for full makeup

While rummaging through Leicester Square, the television and radio personality stuffed her belongings into a Balenciaga bag costing a dazzling £1,900.

Ashley tied her blonde locks off her face while shielding her eyes behind retro sunglasses.

Last month it was revealed that Ashley was horrified by a “stalker fixated on her” and showed up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection reinforced over concerns about the man’s appearance at her home.

London police have arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.

Edgy: Ashley, 41, also wore a few shades as she rocked an edgy look in a leather belted mini shirt dress with patch pockets
Edgy: Ashley, 41, also wore a few shades as she rocked an edgy look in a leather belted mini shirt dress with patch pockets

Edgy: Ashley, 41, also wore a few shades as she rocked an edgy look in a leather belted mini shirt dress with patch pockets

Pricey! Carrying her belongings in knee-high boots, the television personality stuffed her belongings into a Balenciaga bag costing a dazzling £1,900
Pricey! Carrying her belongings in knee-high boots, the television personality stuffed her belongings into a Balenciaga bag costing a dazzling £1,900
Eye for style: Ashley tied her blonde locks off her pretty face while shielding her eyes behind retro sunglasses
Eye for style: Ashley tied her blonde locks off her pretty face while shielding her eyes behind retro sunglasses

Pricey: As she walked through Leicester Square with her belongings, the television and radio personality stuffed her belongings into a Balenciaga bag costing a dazzling £1,900

Ashley Graham flashes her tummy in a purple bikini

Managers at Heart’s parent company Global personally provided greater security for Ashley, The Sun reported at the time.

An industry source said at the time: “It has been a worrying time for Ashley, but she has remained calm, level-headed and focused on her work in her day-to-day life.

“Global has been excellent in providing security to escort Ashley in and out of the building as her safety is paramount.

“She is grateful for the support from the police who responded efficiently to her reports. She has many good friends around her.’

On her way home: The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked incredible as she stepped out in a pair of leather knee-high boots
On her way home: The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked incredible as she stepped out in a pair of leather knee-high boots

On her way home: The former Pussycat Dolls singer looked incredible as she stepped out in a pair of leather knee-high boots

You might also like More from author
More Stories

JLS star Aston Merrygold is married to…

Merry

Springwatch’s Kate Humble, 53,…

Merry

Billie Faiers’ stepdad Dave is…

Merry
1 of 4,795

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More