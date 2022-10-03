Amanda Holden jokes her nipples are ‘insured and have their own management’

<!–











Amanda Holden says her nipples are “insured” and “self-managed.”

The radio host, 51, is often seen wearing skintight outfits while out and about, laughing at any criticism that her nipples are visible in colder conditions, instructing people to, ‘Get over it!’

After receiving comments from people on social media, the actress joked that she had special insurance for her body parts The sun: ‘Jennifer Aniston has the same problem. We are very sensitive to weather conditions!

Special treatment: Amanda Holden, 51, says her nipples are ‘insured’ and ‘self-managed’ after receiving comments about their visibility on social media (pictured last month)

“But I’m like, ‘get over it.’ It doesn’t seem to matter when you see guys’ nipples, so I don’t understand why it matters when you can see girls’ nipples.

She insisted she had no problem with them being visible, adding, “Everyone cares about them.”

This isn’t the first time Amanda’s figure has turned heads – a bold £11,250 dress cut to the navel, worn by the Britain’s Got Talent presenter on the show in 2017, attracted 663 Ofcom complaints.

Acceptance: The radio host is often seen wearing tight outfits while on the go, laughing at any criticism that her nipples are visible in colder conditions (pictured last month)

Amanda wore Julien Macdonald’s controversial dress after admitting days earlier that she was seeking complaints, while quipped: ‘Will people complain to Ofcom? I hope so, I really do.’

A year earlier, in the show’s finale, 90 complaints about fellow panelist Alesha Dixon and Amanda’s clothing choices were sent to Ofcom – and 200 to ITV, although the regulator deemed them both ‘suitable’ for the show that year.

Earlier this year, Amanda insisted she wouldn’t tone down her outfits, adding that she likes to wear latex during auditions and said no one should feel the pressure to “dress for your age.”

Racy: Amanda previously insisted she won’t toned down her sassy Britain’s Got Talent outfits, which have led to viewer complaints in the past (pictured in 2017)

Bold: The TV judge stated she likes wearing latex during the auditions and said she doesn’t think anyone should feel the pressure to “dress your age” (pictured in 2019)

Don’t let the naysayers get to her, Amanda told the Mirror: ‘I think more about rubber – I liked wearing latex at the auditions, so I think about more latex, more sweating in life.’

Amanda previously laughed off viewer complaints about her fashion choices and said her mom Judith loved her outfits.

She said, “Mom said, “Ooh, let them talk. You look better than girls half your age.” When my mother was 48, she wouldn’t have dared to wear a miniskirt, because she comes from the era where you wouldn’t dare stick out your knees when you were almost 50. As I look at Kylie and J-Lo and think, well if she’s still doing it, I’m still doing it,” she said at the time.

Amanda said, ‘I’m thinking more about rubber – I liked wearing latex at the auditions, so I’m thinking about more latex, more sweating in life’ (pictured in 2020)

‘Of course I enjoy Britain’s Got Talent – it’s the perfect opportunity to take risks. Times have changed and I don’t think anyone should feel the pressure to dress for your age. It’s all about body positivity and feeling good.’

Joking about how much attention her boobs and sassy ensembles get, Amanda previously joked that they need their own representation and will be about Piers Morgan’s Life Stories.

She told MailOnline: ‘I seriously think my girls need a separate representation for me because they are known in their own right. They don’t need me, they’re just going to do Piers Morgan’s Life Stories next year!

“They’re going to make their own album, they’re going to release their own autobiography – The Truth Behind The Bra!”