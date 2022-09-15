Amanda Holden is a vision in low cut blue dress while Ashley Roberts cuts a stylish figure in co-ord

Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts showed their style references on Thursday as they both left work during their Heart FM breakfast show.

Amanda, 51, looked sublime in a low-cut blue Reiss dress, which hugged her curves and glimpsed her ample plunging neckline.

She added height to her frame in a pair of white high heels, which she expertly matched with her handbag.

As an accessory with a trio of gold necklaces, she styled her gold locks in loose waves.

The Britain’s Got Talent jury shielded her eyes behind oversized black sunglasses.

While Ashley, 41, cut an equally fashionable figure in a striped cream shirt and matching silk trousers.

Like Amanda, she carried a white handbag and coordinated white high heels to increase her height.

Her blond locks were up in a ponytail and she hid her eyes from the sun behind a few shades of white.

Amanda returned to the airwaves last week after a relaxing summer break.

The radio host has just returned to the UK after summer vacations in Italy and Greece with daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, and record producer husband Chris Hughes.

On Friday, Amanda was seen paying her respects to the Queen by laying a rose in her honor outside Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Amanda wrote on her Instagram: “I think we all believed that our queen would live forever. Her grace, good humor and indomitable spirit formed the backbone of Britain. I can’t imagine our country without her… #GodsavetheQueen.’

Amanda had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Earlier this year, the presenter enjoyed a morning royal at London’s Clarence House to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home charity, for which she is an ambassador.

Amanda greeted Battersea’s royal patron Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall and now Queen Consort, with kisses as they joined Paul O’Grady and some very sweet dogs at the garden reception.

A period of national mourning has now begun for the Queen, which will last until the end of the day of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.

Meanwhile, Ashley celebrated her birthday in style on Wednesday as she sparkled in her latest Instagram post.

The Pussycat Doll dressed to impress in a shimmering silver and black strapless mini dress.

She paired the number with jeweled black cowboy boots and a striking white hat.

Ashley posted a gallery of snaps in honor of her big day when she whipped up a storm against a door.

In a playful mood, she also flashed a cheeky wink and smoldering grin in a clip uploaded to her 702,000 followers.

She wrote in her latest grid post: ‘I’ve made it another year around the sun hunnis. Yeehaw #takingitbacktomyroots lil tribute to Fash (aka daddy).

“So much to be thankful for. This is just the beginning. I love yous. Let’s go.’

Earlier in the day, while at work, Ashley took to her Instagram story to share her excitement after receiving Paul Rudd’s unique gift from her co-workers.

The American star brutally wrapped her legs around Paul as she hugged him in the studio.

She excitedly captioned the post: ‘Bday shenanigans kick off right!! lykyn’.

The star thanked her radio ‘fam’ and joked: ‘the closest I’ll ever get hahaha’.