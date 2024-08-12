Amanda Holden is a doting mom and pays tribute to her 18-year-old daughter Lexi in a sweet Instagram post.

Amanda Holden looked every bit the doting mom as she shared a sweet snap with her daughter Lexi on Instagram on Monday.

The 53-year-old Heart FM presenter was the epitome of elegance as she posed spectacularly in a high-necked white dress.

As an accessory, the beautiful blonde paired her elegant garment with a black Van Cleep & Arpels bracelet and bronze-toned sunglasses.

She lovingly placed her arms on Lexy’s shoulders as the couple looked out from a balcony.

Lexy, 18, clearly took inspiration from her mum as she rocked a chic look in a blue and white checked vest.

The cute mother-daughter post comes after she showed off her sensational figure in a gold metallic swimsuit as she posed for sizzling Instagram snaps on a yacht in Greece on Sunday.

She paired her retro top with a white linen miniskirt and a simple, straight hairstyle.

Amanda captioned her sweet post: ‘My little one is growing up so fast…’

The Britain’s Got Talent judge soaked up the sun in Melissa Odabash’s glamorous £254 scoop-neck one-piece swimsuit.

Letting her long, wet blonde hair loose, Amanda shielded herself from the sun behind a pair of stylish sunglasses as she sat on the bow of the boat.

The radio presenter looked in good spirits as she worked on her glowing tan during the luxury yacht trip.

She showed off her incredible figure as she posed for several photos in front of the picturesque ocean backdrop.

Amanda’s holiday pictures come as it is reported that ITV wants to lure her and Alan Carr away from the BBC with the offer of a new travel show.

The duo are said to have caught the eye of broadcaster bosses following the huge success of their DIY show, Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job on the rival network.

The duo became an instant hit with viewers and are now filming their third season after millions of people tuned in to watch them renovate run-down homes.

According to a source close to the television world, ITV wants to create a 21st century version of the 1970s show Wish You Were Here…?.

“It’s ironic because Alan has joked that Amanda, who is often pictured holidaying in a luxury foreign resort, is a modern-day Judith Chalmers,” a source told The Sun.

‘But in recent years, many of her trips abroad have been with Alan at her side, and their friendship has deepened as they made three series of Mediterranean travel shows.

‘The duo are even holidaying together now in Greece and the most recent video of them frolicking in the Mediterranean has been viewed eight million times, proving their pairing is a winning combination – she brings the glamour, he brings the laughs.’

MailOnline has contacted ITV and Amanda and Alan’s representatives for comment.

