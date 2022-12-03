Amanda Holden gets some shut eye in the makeup chair as she returns to work at Heart FM

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amanda Holden looked a little worse for wear on Friday morning as she got glammed up to appear on Heart FM.

The presenter, 51, shared a video on Instagram as a team got her ready for the station’s Breakfast Show, which came after their boozy Christmas party.

Admitting that she got “a little reckless” during the bash via Instagram, the BGT judge got some shut-eye the next morning before going on the air.

Amanda Holden, 51, got some shut-eye in the make-up chair before returning to work at Heart FM on Friday after admitting to being ‘reckless’ at a boozy Christmas party

She wore a red knit co-ord for the look and looked classy in the ensemble – which consisted of a skirt and a high-necked sweater.

Amanda’s locks were sectioned the way a barber used tongs to curl it, with a towel wrapped around her shoulders.

The beauty folded her arms and kept her eyes closed as she recovered from the night before – enjoying the night with her colleagues.

Christmas party: When she went to the festive party the night before, she looked sensational for the bash – which she admitted to having ‘drinked too much’

Beauty: And despite the tired look before the show, Amanda was later a vision as she left the Central London radio station – looking radiant as she flashed a smile

“I was a little reckless last night. I drank too much,” she joked while referring to the Christmas party on social media.

And despite the tired look before the show, Amanda was later a vision as she left the central London radio station – looking radiant as she flashed a smile.

Going to the celebratory party the night before, she and Ashley Roberts looked sensational as they visited the Rosewood London venue.

The colleagues were dressed to impress as they posed for a series of Instagram snaps at the swanky five-star restaurant.

It’s Christmas! Amanda Holden and Ashley Roberts looked sensational as they attended the Heart Radio Christmas party at Rosewood London on Thursday

Amanda looked stunning in a brocade floral mini dress with a sweet tulip hem that showed off her tanned and toned legs.

The television personality completed her look with golden heeled sandals from Gianvito Rossi Bijoux.

Amanda completed her eye-catching ensemble with seasonal red nail polish as her long dark brown locks fell over her shoulders.

Ashley, 41, joined Amanda at the Christmas party in a velvet high-neck berry mini dress.

The Pussycat Doll paired her dress with a pair of dark stockings and black platform heels.

The artist completed the look with a silver nail polish, dark eye make-up and glossy lipstick while her blonde hair was styled in a fashionable, slick bun.

Ashley and Amanda shared several snaps from inside the bash showing the pair drinking champagne with their co-workers.

Stylish: Ashley, 41, attended the Christmas party in a high-neck velvet mini dress with berries as she posed for snaps alongside her producer

Best Team: The Heart Radio team celebrated in style as they drank champagne

Their performance came just hours after they posed for photos at the Heart radio studios dressed in nutcracker costumes.

The presenters donned the striking outfits while their radio presenter Jamie Theakston donned a Christmas Tree outfit.

The inseparable pair looked cheerful as they donned matching bright red blazers with a black and gold collar with striped detail.

And Friday morning it was back to the office for Amanda and Ashley, looking chic after appearing on the Heart FM breakfast show.