Amanda Holden flaunts her toned figure as she takes to the tennis court in shorts and a crop top

Entertainment
By Merry

Amanda Holden, 51, shows off her toned figure in lilac gingham shorts and a matching crop top as she heads to court for a game of tennis

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline

Published: 21:03, 28 August 2022 | Updated: 21:04, 28 August 2022

She has recently returned from a luxury holiday to Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

But before returning home to London, Amanda Holden worked up a sweat with a last-minute game of tennis.

On her Instagram Stories, the presenter, 51, looked incredible as she slipped into gingham lilac shorts and a matching crop top from fashion brand Sweaty Betty.

'Anyone for tennis?': Amanda Holden, 51, showed off her fit figure as she headed to court on Sunday in form-fitting plaid shorts and matching crop top in Scilly

Amanda glimpsed her muscular midriff and prepared for a match as she slipped on a pair of black trainers and waved a racket.

The stunner, who is also mum to daughter Alexa, 16, accentuated her age-defying complexion with just a hint of makeup while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Raising a storm she wrote: ‘Anyone for tennis?’

The star later shared a clip as she and her youngest daughter traveled home and filmed the view from the window of their plane.

She wrote: ‘Saying goodbye to you always feels like breaking up with a first love #Tresco’.

Spotting the busy Reading festival, she joked, “Take a detour to see where Lexi [daughter Alexa] used to be.

It comes after Amanda took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with her 1.8 million followers from her trip on Friday.

The beauty often keeps her fans updated on what she’s been up to and she recently posted a selection of healthy snaps.

In one of the sweet shots, she can be seen with her youngest daughter, who she shares with her husband Chris Hughes.

She captioned the sweet snap with ‘Me and #HRH’

Amanda also shared a look at some of the beautiful sites that are a tourist attraction.

She posted another glowing photo of herself on a bicycle with a sandy beach and boats in the background.

