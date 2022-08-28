Amanda Holden flaunts her toned figure as she takes to the tennis court in shorts and a crop top

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has recently returned from a luxury holiday to Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

But before returning home to London, Amanda Holden worked up a sweat with a last-minute game of tennis.

On her Instagram Stories, the presenter, 51, looked incredible as she slipped into gingham lilac shorts and a matching crop top from fashion brand Sweaty Betty.

‘Anyone for tennis?’: Amanda Holden, 51, showed off her fit figure as she headed to court on Sunday in form-fitting plaid shorts and matching crop top in Scilly

Amanda glimpsed her muscular midriff and prepared for a match as she slipped on a pair of black trainers and waved a racket.

The stunner, who is also mum to daughter Alexa, 16, accentuated her age-defying complexion with just a hint of makeup while shielding her eyes behind oversized shades.

Raising a storm she wrote: ‘Anyone for tennis?’

Blast: The presenter glimpsed her taut midriff, waved a tennis racket as she prepped for a match, and slipped on a pair of black trainers

The star later shared a clip as she and her youngest daughter traveled home and filmed the view from the window of their plane.

She wrote: ‘Saying goodbye to you always feels like breaking up with a first love #Tresco’.

Spotting the busy Reading festival, she joked, “Take a detour to see where Lexi [daughter Alexa] used to be.

sad to say goodbye: later the star shared a clip as she and her youngest daughter traveled home and filmed the view from the window of their plane

Playful: Seeing the busy Reading festival, she joked, ‘Take a detour to see where Lexi [daughter Alexa] used to be’

It comes after Amanda took to Instagram to share a sweet selfie with her 1.8 million followers from her trip on Friday.

The beauty often keeps her fans updated on what she’s been up to and she recently posted a selection of healthy snaps.

In one of the sweet shots, she can be seen with her youngest daughter, who she shares with her husband Chris Hughes.

Mother and daughter: It comes after Amanda shared a sweet selfie on Instagram with her 1.8 million followers from her trip on Friday

She captioned the sweet snap with ‘Me and #HRH’

Amanda also shared a look at some of the beautiful sites that are a tourist attraction.

She posted another glowing photo of herself on a bicycle with a sandy beach and boats in the background.