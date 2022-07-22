Amanda Holden flaunts her jaw-dropping figure in a TINY green bikini while sunbathing in Sicily 

Amanda Holden sent the temperature up on Friday as she showed off her stunning figure in a green bikini for her latest Instagram photo.

The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent jury looked stunning in the little green two-piece bottoms as she reclined on a boat to sunbathe on her family trip to Sicily.

Amanda was clearly making the most of her free time as she lay across the chairs and stretched her legs while adding her tan.

To make sure she didn’t have unsightly tan lines, the star had loosened her bikini straps to evenly tan her back.

As an accessory to her holiday look, the radio host added a green headband and curvy shades, with Amanda swept her locks into a messy bun.

She captioned her snap with the Italian phrase, “Veni Vidi Amavi,” which translates to “I came, I saw, I loved.”

A few hours earlier, the TV personality shared a fun clip to her Instagram grid as she walked around with her lookalike daughter Hollie, ten.

Amanda showed her impressive strength as she did a perfect handstand before taking on a series of other crazy poses.

In other parts of the clip set to a funky beat, Hollie sat on Amanda’s back and held her arms outstretched to fly through the air.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Amanda was the proud mother every inch as she beamed with her family for an Instagram snap.

The television personality posed alongside her lookalike daughters, Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, and husband Chris Hughes in a snap as they enjoy a family outing in the sun.

The Hart radio host appeared to be enjoying a luxurious getaway with her family as she fashioned her blonde locks into beach waves.

Amanda opted for a chic white V-neckline dress with tassels while layering two gold chains to complete the look.

She added a pop of color to the number with a vibrant red manicure and kept her locks pushed out of her face with her sunglasses on her head.

Meanwhile, husband Chris coordinated with his beau in a loose white shirt as he fashioned his dark locks around his face.

The couple’s eldest daughter, Lexi, wore a cream-colored tie-front crop shirt, with her long blonde locks straight out of a center parting and adorned with a pair of hoop earrings.

Her sister Hollie stood out from the crowd in a vibrant pink number that she matched her bold lipstick to.

Amanda captioned the photos: ‘Team photo’.

Several familiar faces took to the comment section of the post, including Ruth Langford who wrote, “What a beautiful family.”

Vicky Pattison also left some sweet words: “The genetics is this picture,” and Amanda’s co-host Ashley Roberts added: “What a quad.”