Amanda Holden enjoys a boogie with her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie, 10, in Sicily

She enjoys a vacation filled with her two daughters and husband Chris Hughes.

And when she went to TikTok on Saturday, Amanda Holden enjoyed a boogie in Sicily as she jokingly danced alongside her daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, with the trio bearing a striking resemblance.

The family was joined by Alan Carr, with whom she is currently filming a new show on the Mediterranean island, and a group of others for the video.

Amanda wore a white sundress with a v-neckline, cut-out and spaghetti straps for the video, while her blonde locks were left in a soft curl.

Lexi also wore a white dress with a puff sleeve design, giggling for the playful video.

While Hollie stood next to Alan, while Amanda’s mother held the boy because it seemed to be a family affair.

For one video, the camera started on her as she danced towards it, before heading to the group – where Alan, Hollie and Lexi all showed off their skills.

While another showed the Chatty Man as the middle dancer, before panting to Amanda and her daughters dancing side by side.

Britain’s Got Talent jury captioned the video: ‘Fornite moves to Sicily’.

Amanda has been updating her 1.8 million Instagram followers with family snaps from their outing, as she alternates some work with vacation time.

She and Alan are currently filming a BBC property show together, renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.

With her family joining her on this filming trip, it comes after she enjoyed a trip to Greece with them – sharing a slew of sun-kissed photos.