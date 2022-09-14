Amanda Holden cuts a stylish figure in a cut-out dress as she totes a £1,590 handbag

<!–

Amanda Holden scored another style success when she left her Heart FM show on Wednesday.

The broadcaster, 51, looked incredibly chic as she stepped out wearing a £165 cut dress from Anthropologie and a £1,590 YSL handbag as she left the Global Radio studios in central London.

The standout dress from the Britain’s Got Talent jury featured a striking low-cut top and a cut-out design across the waist.

Hot to trot! Amanda Holden scored another style success when she left her Heart FM show on Wednesday as she left the Global Radio studios in central London

The mother of two paired the look with simple gold heels and gold jewelry.

Amanda showed off a deep golden tan from her summer outings and wore her blond locks in a bouncy blow dryer.

The TV personality wore natural-looking makeup and dark sunglasses.

Amanda returned to the airwaves last week after a relaxing summer break.

Work wardrobe: The broadcaster, 51, looked incredibly chic as she stepped out wearing a £165 cut dress from Anthropologie and a £1,590 YSL handbag

Glamorous: The Britain’s Got Talent jury’s standout dress featured a striking top and a cut-out design across the waist

Elegant: Amanda flaunted a deep golden tan from her summer outings and wore her blonde locks in a bouncy blow dryer

The radio host has just returned to the UK after summer vacations in Italy and Greece with daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, and record producer husband Chris Hughes.

On Friday, Amanda was seen paying her respects to the Queen by laying a rose in her honor outside Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Amanda wrote on her Instagram: “I think we all believed that our queen would live forever. Her grace, good humor and indomitable spirit formed the backbone of Britain. I can’t imagine our country without her… #GodsavetheQueen.’

Loved her look: Amanda also shared some pictures of herself with fans online, showing off her outfit and tagging her stylist

Out the door in style: the mother of two paired the look with simple gold heels and gold jewelry

Amanda had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Earlier this year, the presenter enjoyed a morning royal at London’s Clarence House to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home charity, for which she is an ambassador.

Amanda greeted Battersea’s royal patron Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall and now Queen Consort, with kisses as they joined Paul O’Grady and some very sweet dogs at the garden reception.

A period of national mourning has now begun for the Queen, which will last until the end of the day of her state funeral on Monday, September 19.