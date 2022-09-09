Amanda Holden cuts a sombre figure as she pays her respects to the Queen at Buckingham Palace

Amanda Holden went to Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay her respects to the Queen – a day after she died at the age of 96.

The TV star, 51, looked gloomy as she walked among the crowds that lined the streets of The Mall to pay tribute to Her Majesty, dressed in a smart blue dress.

Queen Elizabeth died Thursday afternoon in Balmoral Castle, Scotland.

Amanda decided to pay tribute after presenting her Heart Radio Breakfast show in nearby Leicester Square.

The day before, she took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Queen.

She wrote: ‘I think we all believed that our queen would live forever.. her grace, good humor and indomitable spirit were the backbone of Britain..

“I can’t imagine our country without her… #GodsavetheQueen.”

Amanda has had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth in person on several occasions, most recently in 2015 at an event held at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

Earlier this year, the presenter enjoyed a morning royal party at Clarence House in London at celebrates the 160th anniversary of the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home animal welfare charity, for which she is an ambassador

Amanda greeted Battersea’s royal patron Camilla, then the Duchess of Cornwall and now Queen Consort, with kisses as they joined Paul O’Grady and some very sweet dogs at the garden reception.

A period of national mourning has now begun for the Queen, which will last until the end of the day of her state funeral.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outburst of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathered in front of the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings last night.

At one point, a rendition of God Save The Queen rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers from Long Live the King.

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where the Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, last April.

Senior royals rushed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday but failed to reach Balmoral in time for her death, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the monarch’s sudden deterioration, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and Prince William all flew from Berkshire on a private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they raced to Balmoral to see her. But it is clear that they did not reach the estate before she died.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event in London with his wife Meghan on Thursday, also tried to reach Balmoral on time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour and a half after the public was notified of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William inherited the title from his father and is now, along with his wife, called the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is now also the ‘heir’ to the British throne.