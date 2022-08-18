Amanda Holden covers up her with a black clothing bag as she soaks up the sun in Italy

<!–

She enjoys a vacation filled with her two daughters and husband Chris Hughes.

And on Thursday, Amanda Holden took to her Instagram Stories, where she whipped up a storm for a hilarious snap in Sicily, Italy.

The BGT judge, 51, looked effortlessly chic as she wrapped a black garment bag from designer website net-a-porter around her body and wore it like a dress.

‘Wearing just-a-porter couture’: Amanda Holden tucked a garment bag into a mini dress on Instagram on Thursday while on vacation in Sicily

The beauty stared away from the camera and let the wind blow her long blond locks, which she styled straight.

Amanda sported a glamorous makeup palette and kept her holiday outfit casual by wearing a pair of nude flip flops.

The TV personality was accentuated by layering several gold chains and rocking some bralettes.

Wow! The 51-year-old Britain’s Got Talent star keeps her 1.8 million Instagram followers updated with family photos during their outing

She captioned the snap: “Wearing Net-A-Porter couture. #Sicily’

Amanda has kept her 1.8 million Instagram followers updated with family photos during their outing,

Earlier this week, she uploaded a photo of herself showing off with her lookalike daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, enjoying dinner.

Amanda gazed fondly at her oldest child as she sat behind them as they sat down for an evening meal.

While Amanda opted for a strapless floral number, her two daughters looked lovely in white ensembles, and the proud mother wrote next to it, “My girls. Photo by my love hashtag capri.’

It wasn’t all a relaxing time for the star, though, as she combines some work with vacation time.

Stunning: The mum of two was spotted socializing with her lookalike daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 10, earlier this week for a family snap as they enjoyed dinner

She and comedian Alan Carr are currently filming a BBC property show together, renovating a house in Italy for the new programme.

As her family joins her on this filming trip, it comes after she enjoyed a trip to Greece with them — and shared a slew of sun-kissed photos.

Amanda seemed the proud mom every inch as she beamed next to her family for one particular Instagram photo.

She posed next to her lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie, and her husband Chris Hughes in a snap as they enjoy a family outing in the sun.

Trio: With her family accompanying her on this filming trip, it comes after she enjoyed a trip to Greece with them – sharing a slew of sun-kissed photos

Earlier this summer, it was announced that Amanda’s eldest daughter Alexa will be pursuing a modeling career as top agencies are believed to have expressed an interest in her.

Her actress mother is said to have insisted that Alexa, known as Lexi, complete her education first, with a source telling The Sun: “Amanda was adamant that she completed her studies first. The family is enthusiastic and proud.’

Amanda shares her girls with her husband, record producer Chris Hughes, whom she married in 2008, two years after they welcomed their first child.