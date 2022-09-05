Amanda Holden, 51, turns heads in a bold fuchsia knitted dress as she returns to work at Heart FM

<!–

Amanda Holden looked as stylish as ever when she returned to the airwaves Monday for her Heart Breakfast radio show.

After taking time off for summer vacation, the 51-year-old presenter was spotted leaving the Global Radio Studio in London’s Leicester Square, stunning in a bright pink knit dress.

Amanda showed off her slender figure in her striking outfit, showing off her stuff in a pair of patent black heels.

Her ribbed knit dress had short sleeves, an oversized collar and black buttons across the bust.

Amanda looked fabulous and showed off her fresh holiday tan by wearing light makeup.

The radio and TV star had her long blond locks loose and over her shoulders, and was adorned with a black handbag and sunglasses.

She appeared cheerful as she stepped outside and made her way to a waiting car.

To celebrate the return to the airwaves, a photo of Amanda with Jamie Theakston, 51, and Ashley Roberts, 40, was shared on Heart Radio’s Instagram account.

‘We are back! Come and join the madness live on Global Player,” the post read.

Amanda has just returned to the UK after a trip to Italy and Greece with her daughters Lexi and Hollie and husband Chris Hughes.

She made sure to share lots of bikini photos with fans while documenting her travels.

Still, for Amanda, the trip was a mixture of business and pleasure.

She filmed a BBC property show with comedian Alan Carr, where they renovate a house in Italy for the new programme.