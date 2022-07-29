Amanda Holden, 51, STRIPS down to skimpy black bikini as she struts towards a pool before diving in

She is currently enjoying a sun-filled holiday in Greece.

And on Friday, Amanda Holden, 51, stripped down to a skimpy black bikini as she seductively stepped into a pool before diving in.

The BGT judge took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her antics, in which she wore a shirt and wrap skirt, but ended up in just her two-piece swimwear set.

Amanda started with her oversized black short-sleeved shirt that was unbuttoned before pulling it off as she sauntered forward.

She then dropped the chic pareo-style skirt wrapped around her waist before stroking forward in her bikini.

The mother of two walked barefoot to the water’s edge, showing off her toned physique in her swimsuit before diving into the pool.

On Wednesday, the Britain’s Got Talent judges showed off her incredible figure in the video as she struck a series of playful poses by the pool.

The clip started with the star donning a white open shirt with navy blue shorts while basking in the sun.

She then undressed and unveiled a black and white striped two-piece that highlighted her sun-kissed tan and washboard abs.

Amanda wore her blonde locks in a poker style and also wore sunglasses.

Capturing the post, the former Wild At Heart actress wrote: “Glimmer in the sun.”

Meanwhile, Amanda turned up the heat on Tuesday, when she shared another bikini-clad photo on Instagram.

The star looked unreal in a bright blue bikini that showed off her toned abs and roomy cleavage.

She stretched out on the edge of a boat that looked out over the clear blue water, emphasizing her long legs.

Amanda wrapped herself in a matching blue covering and matched her hair scrunchie to her outfit.