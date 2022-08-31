<!–

She has recently returned from a luxury holiday to Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

And Amanda Holden posted a throwback clip of her journey on Wednesday, while parodying a style Instagram account.

The presenter, 51, looked sensational in a yellow sundress adorned with crochet flowers which she let go to take a peek at her ample plunging neckline.

Fashionista: Amanda Holden posted a throwback clip of her trip to Sicily on Wednesday, while parodying a style Instagram account

She talked her way through her outfit in Instagram influencer Patti Pink Cake’s signature style.

Showing off her ensemble, she took out a scarf decorated with lemons and tied it around her black handbag.

She said, ‘It’s daytime, but it’s still kind of sexy. You know me, that’s how I like it.’

Captioning the funny clip, she wrote: ‘Happy Wednesday, honey @pattipinkcake, hope to see you for a cappuccino ☕️one day in Double Bay #ifyouknowyouknow #coatdrop #homage’.

Looks good: The presenter, 51, looked sensational in a yellow sundress decorated with crochet flowers that she let go to take a look at her roomy cleavage

‘Anyone for tennis?’: It comes when Amanda has worked up a sweat playing tennis during her holiday to Tresco on Sunday

It comes as Amanda worked up a sweat Sunday with a game of tennis during her holiday to Tresco in the Isles of Scilly.

On her Instagram Stories, the presenter looked stunning as she slipped into gingham lilac shorts and a matching crop top from fashion brand Sweaty Betty.

Amanda glimpsed her muscular midriff and prepared for a match as she slipped on a pair of black trainers and waved a racket.

Blast: The presenter glimpsed her taut midriff, waved a tennis racket as she prepped for a match, and slipped on a pair of black trainers

The stunner accentuated her age-defying complexion with just a hint of makeup while shielding her eyes behind oversized sunglasses.

Putting up a storm, she wrote, “Anyone for tennis?”

The star later shared a clip as she and her youngest daughter traveled home and filmed the view from the window of their plane.

She wrote: ‘Saying goodbye to you always feels like breaking up with a first love #Tresco’.